Drake and Migos Postpone Sunday Concert in Denver

Drake won't be in town this weekend.

Update: Drake and Migos have postponed both Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 concerts.



Drake, the most successful artist of 2018, was planning to play Denver's Pepsi Center with Migos on Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29. But according to Altitude Tickets, the Sunday concert has been postponed.

A Live Nation spokesperson confirmed that Saturday's show is still happening.

Neither Drake nor Migos have yet remarked on the postponement on their social channels.

The new date has yet to be determined.