Drake won't be in town this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

Drake and Migos Postpone Sunday Concert in Denver

Kyle Harris | July 24, 2018 | 12:42pm
AA

Update: Drake and Migos have postponed both Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 concerts.

Drake, the most successful artist of 2018, was planning to play Denver's Pepsi Center with Migos on Saturday, July 28, and  Sunday, July 29. But according to Altitude Tickets, the Sunday concert has been postponed.

A Live Nation spokesperson confirmed that Saturday's show is still happening.

Neither Drake nor Migos have yet remarked on the postponement on their social channels.

The new date has yet to be determined. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

