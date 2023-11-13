Drake, J. Cole Kicking Off Tour in Denver

Drake announced his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As the What? on November 13, and fellow Grammy winner J.Cole will be joining him to kick it all off at none other than Ball Arena on Thursday, January 18, and Friday, January 19.
General tickets go on sale on Drake's website at 11 a.m. Friday, November 17, but there will be a Cash App Card pre-sale starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 15. Those with Cash App Cards can use the first nine digits of their card to access the presale; for more information, visit cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.
The Canadian rapper, born Aubrey Graham (and whom some still remember as Jimmy from Degrassi), released his first mixtape as Drake in 2006 and has since taken home five Grammys out of 51 nominations. He comes from a creative family: His uncle Larry Graham was a member of Sly and the Family Stone, while his uncle Teenie Hodges contributed to the Al Green hits "Love and Happiness," "Take Me to the River" and "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)."
Drake's 2024 tour follows the immensely successful, just-completed It's All a Blur Tour, in which the rapper played fifty sold-out arena shows around North America. He also released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, which includes a collab with J. Cole. Find more Denver concerts at our concert calendar.