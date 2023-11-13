 Drake, J. Cole Coming to Denver Ball Arena: Tickets and More Information | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Drake, J. Cole Kicking Off Tour in Denver

It'll all start in the Mile High, so set your timers for tickets.
November 13, 2023
Drake will perform with J. Cole at Ball Arena on January 18 and 19.
Drake will perform with J. Cole at Ball Arena on January 18 and 19. Miles Chrisinger
Share this:
Drake announced his It's All a Blur Tour - Big As the What? on November 13, and fellow Grammy winner J.Cole will be joining him to kick it all off at none other than Ball Arena on Thursday, January 18, and Friday, January 19.

General tickets go on sale on Drake's website at 11 a.m. Friday, November 17, but there will be a Cash App Card pre-sale starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 15. Those with Cash App Cards can use the first nine digits of their card to access the presale; for more information, visit cash.app/exclusives/drake-presale.

The Canadian rapper, born Aubrey Graham (and whom some still remember as Jimmy from Degrassi), released his first mixtape as Drake in 2006 and has since taken home five Grammys out of 51 nominations. He comes from a creative family: His uncle Larry Graham was a member of Sly and the Family Stone, while his uncle Teenie Hodges contributed to the Al Green hits "Love and Happiness," "Take Me to the River" and "Here I Am (Come and Take Me)."

Drake's 2024 tour follows the immensely successful, just-completed It's All a Blur Tour, in which the rapper played fifty sold-out arena shows around North America. He also released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, which includes a collab with J. Cole.  Find more Denver concerts at our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Doja Cat Paints Denver Red on Scarlet Tour: Five Takeaways From Ball Arena Concert

Concerts

Doja Cat Paints Denver Red on Scarlet Tour: Five Takeaways From Ball Arena Concert

By Julianna O'Clair
Lil Uzi Vert and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Concerts

Lil Uzi Vert and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

By Chris Speed
Enigma Bazaar Closes for "Foreseeable Future"

Music News

Enigma Bazaar Closes for "Foreseeable Future"

By Westword Staff
Denver to Witness Resurrection of Iconic Death-Metal Band at Oriental

Concerts

Denver to Witness Resurrection of Iconic Death-Metal Band at Oriental

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation