Dream Rock: EVANOFF Debuts First Full-Length Studio Album

Denver-based band EVANOFF is crushing tunes and slaying live shows like never before. On its debut full-length concept album, Singularity, which drops Wednesday, February 23, the self-described "dream rock" trio chases raw, edgy moments of mind-bending improvisation. The eight-track record originally had a ninth song, but it was pulled to be used as an NFT project for an extension of the album.
Three singles from Singularity have already been released. "Stare Mesto," "Mala Strana" and "Nove Mesto" are fiery, heavy tracks that are sure to get electro-jam enthusiasts on their feet. But EVANOFF's new music may also surprise some fans: The tracks can come across more like metal, a major departure from the band's signature dreamy, jamtronic sound.
“It’s our first full-length studio album,” says Brennan Forrester, the band's keyboardist. “It’s a concept album with a monologue that weaves a message between each of the pieces. It’s definitely the project that we have put the most of ourselves into, and the first project that allows us to directly ask our fans to consider certain things about the time [in which] we live.”
The group consists of Forrester, guitarist JJ Evanoff and drummer Jake Hall. The electronic-rock fusion trio captures a drizzling psychedelic blend of rock, metal, future bass, dubstep and lo-fi, borrowing chord colors from jazz and piano ballads. Each member has an in-depth knowledge of sound design and production. Hall, in particular, brings assorted textures from the bass-music scene, where he has a thriving side project under the moniker Oomah.
Singularity speaks metaphorically to the relationship between technology and man, on both an individual and a global level, Forrester explains, addressing concepts such as futurism and transhumanism, neuroprosthetics, the Internet and the ability to find peace during these dire times. The members of EVANOFF knew they didn’t want to preach an argument, but they did want to push these themes for people to consider and evaluate.
While upholding the group's idiosyncratic rock sound, different genres stand out on the record. When EVANOFF hits the studio, the possibilities are limitless, says Forrester.
“We'll do dub stuff, like chill reggae vibes and all that,” he notes. “We’ll do all different types of stuff when the three of us get together and we can really improvise fully. We can go in all these different directions, and it’s endless."
The three improvised for a week and a half, collecting all of the elements they liked. They arranged those into general song forms and then bounced the tracks so that they could each work on them individually and add their own elements.
“With this album, we all found a sweet spot within our collaborative abilities in a really good way to make music that resonates with all of us,” Hall explains.
The musicians say their mission is to combine sounds from a wide array of genres that they love; they want the music that they make to represent a snapshot of the particular time in which they live, as well as important opportunities they've been presented with.
They were inspired by what they saw as a chance to create something deeper for their fans and for themselves. Because EVANOFF tends to write mostly instrumental music, the band doesn't always have a way to convey specific messages. Things were different this time around.
“When a band puts together a great album, it really resonates with you. The impact of that is huge, and we were hoping we could do that for a few other people,” says Forrester.
Ultimately, the story that Singularity tells is up to the listener, though the band provides a lot of food for thought. The members hoped to deliver a balance where listeners can form their own opinions about what is expressed sonically, then take a step back and consider how technology is affecting them and, on a larger scale, the world around them.
EVANOFF plans to take its unique, high-fidelity audio experience well into the future.
“It's tough to [predict] the future of our sound,” Hall says. “I think we're definitely gonna stick with this kind of rock vibe, but we've been creating all sorts of shit, man, and it's just cool to see it all come together. We respect all of our voices musically, and we’re going to keep creating whatever we're feeling. Our goal is to make sure we have a rockin’ show where people can dance and enjoy it.”
Stream Singularity on any major platform starting Wednesday, February 23.