The Eagles Fly Back to Denver on the Hotel California Tour

The Eagles, who played a soaring set at Coors Field in June 2018, will return to Denver for two more shows as part of the band's Hotel California tour.
The concerts will take place at the Pepsi Center, Thursday, March 26, and Saturday, March 28.
The band will be joined by an orchestra and choir and plans to play the Hotel California album in its entirety, along with other classics.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 1, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.
