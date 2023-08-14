Ed Sheeran, The Strokes and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Strokes kickstart the week at Red Rocks on Monday, August 14, while Beck and Phoenix co-headline a two-night run at the same venue on Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16.
Flogging Molly makes an appearance at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 17, and Ed Sheeran plays two different venues this week; an intimate performance at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, August 18, and a much more bombastic show at Empower Field on Saturday, August 19.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
The Strokes
Monday, August 14, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$90.50
How could anyone forget New York City's hipster indie-rock darlings the Strokes? While the band was on hiatus for a time, its members have been back touring for a while and lately have been hinting at a new album. West-coast psych-folk pop act Weyes Blood and rising L.A. multi-instrumentalist pop-phenom Superfan open the show at Red Rocks.
Vial
Tuesday, August 14, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
This young, all-women crew of indie punks have plenty of powerful tunes to shake you up, and all of them have messages meant to leave a lasting mark. Denver punk groups The Black Gloves and Team Nonexistent open the show.
Beck and Phoenix
Tuesday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 16, 5:45 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$70-$169
Both Beck and Phoenix rose to fame in the mid-1990s and each steadily held the limelight ever since. The L.A.-native Beck took a new artsy approach to the lo-fi folk-pop trend trending on the West Coast during that time, while the French group Phoenix expanded on the new-wave synth-pop dominating that same region. The two bands have finally converged, recently collaborating on an infectiously summery single, "Odyssey," and are now on a co-headlining tour together. Dream-pop sensation Japanese Breakfast and indie alternative act Sir Chloe provide support both nights.
Flogging Molly
Thursday, August 17, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$79.50
The seven-piece Celtic-punk cult phenomenon Flogging Molly started in the early 1990s, playing a weekly residency at a local Los Angeles pub. The pub was called Molly Malone's (the origin of the band's name) and after relentlessly flogging away each week to sharpen their set, the group gained a loyal following that continues to this day. Hardcore West Coast punk-rock band The Bronx and Texas outlaw country-punk group Vandoliers open the show.
Ed Sheeran
Friday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$105.50
Prior to his arena set at Empower Field, the one and only Ed Sheeran will be playing a smaller and much more intimate show at the Paramount. This concert will be showcase the artist's newly released sixth studio album, - (Subtract), which is meant to be the final installment of the Mathematics concept album series. Indie-folk pop artist Ben Kweller provides support.
Ed Sheeran
Saturday, August 19, 6 p.m.
Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street
$49-$154
With the last album of the artist's Mathematics concept finally falling into place, it's time to bring it all back into one cohesive concert for fans to enjoy. Expect a rollercoaster of rocking ballads to carry you through the world that this multi-talented pop artist has created. Hip-hop/soul-pop artist Khalid and indie-pop act Cat Burns provides support.
Jess Williamson
Sunday, August 20, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
The Texas-born singer-songwriter Jess Williamson creates lush soundscapes that evoke romantic views of the American West, and writes her epic ballads with a passionately poetic voice than commands attention. She is now on tour in support of her just-released fifth album, Time Ain't Accidental. Denver's heavy western group Snakes opens the show.
