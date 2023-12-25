Elephant Revival, Otis Taylor and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Trance bluesman Otis Tayler plays two back-to-back performances at Dazzle on Thursday, December 28, and the Banshee House will be taken over by a hip-hop holiday house party on Friday, December 29.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club hosts a two-night gothic-folk revival at hi-dive on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31; meanwhile, Elephant Revival is turning heads again up at the Boulder Theater for its own two-night run on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Chef Eric's Holiday Feast & Party
Monday, December 25, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Free
For all those who don't have any plans for Christmas (or maybe just wanna hang with the homies after those pesky holiday obligations), this beloved Denver dive is hosting its own holiday gathering. Arrive with an appetite for Chef Eric's tasty tamales and potent posole paired with crafted holiday cocktails. Bring some non-perishable foods to donate and stick around for some good times while DJ Nateboy Delux spins vinyl to keep the high vibes rolling all night.
Brant Williams
Tuesday, December 26, 9 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street #110
Free
Brant Williams might be best known for his work work as the bandleader for Denver's jazzy hip-hop and soul fusion outfit ManyColors; but like most talented multi-instrumentalists in the Mile High City, he plays in a number of other rockin' projects, as well. This new quartet "opens up new musical space by using a hip-hop format to explore chords and motifs usually reserved for jazz."
Bourbon Barrels & Bluegrass
Wednesday, December 27, 8:30 p.m.
Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street
Free
Every Wednesday the Whiskey Society assembles in Seven Grand Whiskey Bar's Mahogany Room to drink and discuss the members' favorite brown spirits. Each week the rootin' tootin' dudes of Slay & Stinson can be found pickin' and sippin' there as well, providing the vibes to help celebrate in true bourbon-soaked bluegrass fashion.
Otis Taylor
Thursday, December 28, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$20-$30
The legendary Otis Taylor was born in the blues-centric city of Chicago, and moved to Denver at a young age when he began experimenting with different instruments (including the banjo) and genres before settling on creating trance blues tunes. After a successful international touring career, the accomplished Colorado bluesman took a hiatus for almost two decades but eventually found himself pulled back to his true love and has kept playing blues tunes ever since. He doesn't make many live appearances anymore, so this is a special occasion not to be missed!
HYPE Holiday House Party
Friday, December 29, 6 p.m.
The Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street
$35
This hop-hop holiday house party is something to hype, and the fact that it's being hosted at a small capacity venue makes it even more exclusive. Heavy hitters such as DJ Nu-Mark (of Jurassic 5 fame) will be there to bring the beats, along with DJ A-L and DJ Thriller. There will also be an art show with Chris Haven and KT Alln, and a breakdance performance by none other than Denver's B-Boy Factory.
Elephant Revival
Saturday, December 30, 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 31, 9:30 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
$49.50-$54.50
The Nederland-born bluegrass and folk outfit Elephant Revival stole our hearts in 2007 and then eleven years later seemed to disappear with a four-year hiatus. The beloved band has only played a handful of shows since making a triumphant return to Mission Ballroom's stage in March of earlier this year, but they seem to still be interested in getting together for some special performances here and there. This New Year's Eve run in Boulder is sure to be a homecoming show to remember, and the favorite folk-grass icons be supported by Boulder bands ZiMBiRA on Saturday and Whiskey Blanket on Sunday.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club
Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$25-$40
Swing on down and swoon to spooky sounds from one of the most interesting groups to form in Broncos Country. These legends helped pioneer and perpetuate the gothabilly music scene, and after experiencing the sermon-like performances, you might convert into a member of their congregation, as well. Night one will see support coming from Denver's dark and doomy rock groups Moon Pussy and Weathered Statues; night two will be opened up by Denver doom-gaze group Palehorse/Palerider and Mile High heavy-Western band Snakes.
Weird Touch
Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.
Roxy on Broadway, 554 South Broadway
$25-$30
Matthew Brown's all-vinyl dance party celebrated its ninth birthday earlier this year, and will once again be ringing in the New Year over at this cool retro-themed bar that we just can't live without. So come on out to get down as Fancy Matthew and company spin all of the best eerie indie, grimy goth, eccentric techno and dark disco from his collection that helps him explore the dark side of the tunes.
A Night in Vienna
Sunday, December 31, 6:30 p.m.
Boettcher Hall, 1000 14th Street
$15-$103
Looking to skip the mayhem this year and opt for a much more formal New Year's Eve concert? Join the festivities from our very own Colorado Symphony Orchestra as it performs a variety of polkas, waltzes and marches that will make you feel as if you have transported across the pond for an artistic and fancy evening in the capital of Austria.
