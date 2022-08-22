Steve Miller Band, Elvis Costello and the Best Denver Concerts This Week

Steve Miller Band descends on Red Rocks tonight, while Scottish post-punkers Franz Ferdinand come to the Ogden.
Death-metal outfit Deicide blasphemes at the Summit on Tuesday, while Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe play Levitt Pavilion and rapper/Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar drops in at Ball Arena.
Denver's own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats start a two-night run at Red Rocks on Tuesday, while My Morning Jacket begins a two-night run at Dillon Amphitheater.
Alicia Keys plays the Bellco Theatre on Thursday.
Steve Miller Band
Monday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$99.95
Steve Miller Band made some of the most iconic classic-rock hits of the 1970s, including "The Joker," "Fly Like an Eagle" and "Take the Money and Run." The group has released nearly twenty albums since getting together in 1966. Texas blues rocker Jimmie Vaughan, brother of Stevie Ray, opens the proceedings.
Franz Ferdinand
Monday, August 22, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$40-$80
Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand were part of the first post-punk revival, way back in the aughts. If you need some motorik drumming in your musical diet, you've come to the right place.
Deicide
Tuesday, August 23, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$27
Since 1987, Florida death-metal outfit Deicide has been cranking out Kids Bop-friendly titles such as "Death to Jesus," "Fuck Your God," "Kill the Christian," "Behead the Prophet" and "Scars of the Crucifix." Canadian death-metal band Kataklysm and fellow Floridians Inhuman Condition are also on the bill.
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Tuesday, August 23, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$20-$249.50
Elvis Costello hit it big with "What's Wrong with Peace Love and Understanding," written by the opener of the night, Nick Lowe. Lowe is backed by luchador mask-wearing surf rockers Los Straitjackets.
Kendrick Lamar
Tuesday, August 23, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$59-$179
Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his record Damn, which received compliments from President Obama, as well. And in May he released his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Did we mention he won a Pulitzer Prize? Baby Keep and Tanna Leone open up the evening. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday August, 24, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$89.50
The Denver rhythm-and-blues outfit released its third full-length last year, The Future, written during a bleak moment in the pandemic when Rateliff was trying to keep a sense of hope. Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose opens both nights.
My Morning Jacket
Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24, 6:30 p.m.
Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
$55-$85
This Louisville, Kentucky, band is the live act to see. The band's sound is rooted in country and rock, but it also folds in intricate psychedelic and experimental sounds. Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun opens both nights. The band takes Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a two-night run starting Friday, August 26.
Alicia Keys
Thursday, August 25, 8 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$89.50-$480
Singer/songwriter/pianist/producer/actor Alicia Keys released her eighth album, Keys, last year to mostly positive reviews. Congolese-Belgian singer/rapper/songwriter/model/artist Lous and the Yakuza opens the proceedings.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.