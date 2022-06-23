Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Support Us

June 23, 2022 1:52PM

Danielle Lirette
Kid Cudi brings his To the Moon Tour to Ball Arena on Saturday, August 27. Tickets are $39.50-$169.50.

Jazz lovers will be happy to see that Dazzle has announced an array of shows for July and August. Here are all the new Denver concert announcements:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Kid Cudi - To the Moon: With Don Toliver, 070 Shake and Strick, Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $39.50-$169.50.

BOULDER THEATER
Two Feet: Sat., Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28
Ninja Sex Party: Up Close and Personal Tour: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $42-$45.50
Julian Lage: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $21-$89.20

DAZZLE
Otis Taylor: Sat., July 2, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
Rico Jones Quintet feat. local Denver greats: Thu., July 7, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Fri., July 8, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Delta Sonics: Fri., July 15, 7 p.m., $15
Nelo & Kerrie Joy Present: Dope $h!t w/ Friends: Sat., July 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35
Samara Joy feat. Pasquale Grasso Trio: Fri., Aug. 5, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$25
Annie Booth Big Band: Mon., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $10-$100
The Benny Benack III Quartet: Wed., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$25
Joel Ross ‘Good Vibes’: Tue., Aug. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20-$35
Emmaline: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$30
Harp Tribute to James Cotton: Thu., Aug. 25, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Cash Box Kings: Fri., Aug. 26, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Joji - Smithereens Tour: With Rei Brown and SavageRealm, Sat., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$75
Clutch: With Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus, Thu., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $35-$65
I Prevail: True Power Tour: With Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Stand Atlantic, Fri., Nov. 4, 6 p.m., $39.50-$66.50

Garcia Peoples: Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50
Cole Scheifele: With Sound of Honey and DIREVILLE, Sun., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Monophonics: With GA-20 and Kendra Morris, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Patrick Watson: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Makaya McCraven: With Theon Cross, Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25

GOTHIC THEATRE
Le Youth: Thu., Sept. 8, 11:30 p.m., $15-$80
Russian Circles: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25
Whitney: Tue., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $35

HI-DIVE
Roselit Bone: With Snakes and No Gossip In Braille, Wed., July 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Church of the Cosmic Skull: With Lord Buffalo., Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $16-$22
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead: With New Candys, Tue., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30

MARQUIS THEATER
Golden Summer feat: Blankface, Lev3l, Spellthief b2b Phor: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $20
Classless Act: Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., $13
Ritual Noize Presents: Aesthetic Perfection: With Josie Pace and GENCAB, Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $21.50
Peach Tree Rascals - Does a Fish Know It's Wet Tour: Mon., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $17.50

MISSION BALLROOM
King Princess: With Dora Jar, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $35-$85
The Mars Volta: With Teri Gender Bender, Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $65-$120
Two Door Cinema Club: With Day Wave, Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., 40-$75
The Smile: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $75-$109.50.

MEOW WOLF
Jade Novah - Moon In Pisces Tour: Tue., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$65
Kent Washington III & Friends: With INTLHAUS, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
In Plain Air: With Magnolia Grove, Jennifer Dixon and $trawb3rry money, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Defeats the Porpoise: With Sean Hennigan & the Bluebirds and Elijah Petty, Sat., July 2, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Human Kind: With The Francisco Escape and Knifty Kick, Fri., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

OGDEN THEATRE
One Ok Rock: With You Me At Six and Fame On Fire, Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $31.50
Fletcher - Girl of My Dreams Tour: With Chappell Roan, Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $34.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Future Classixx: Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., free
John Splithoff: All In - The Solo Tour: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15.50-$21

FVCK INDUSTRIAL FEST: With Suicide Commando, Leaether Strip, FGFC820 and more, Wed., July 6, 6 p.m., $38-$250

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Matt Nathanson: With Donovan Woods, Mon., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.95
Café Tacvba - US Tour 2022: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$119
Dropkick Murphys - This Machine...Theater Tour: With Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $42.50-$79.50

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Blue Gospel Scripts Happy Hour: Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $25
Red Grant: Sat., Aug. 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40
Téada: Sun., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $25

SUMMIT
The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour: Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $35
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Palaye Royale - Fever Dream World Tour: With Mod Sun, Sat., Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., $31
The Happy Fits: Under The Shade Of Green Tour: Tue., Nov. 22, 6 p.m., $25

UNIVERSE
Fainting Dreams (Album Release Party): With Glacierface and Ribbon, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $10
Lake Love: With Chaarm and SYMPAL, Thu., July 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15
H.A.G.S. Fest: With The Velveteers, Dressy Bessy, YaSi, South of France, Trayce Chapman and more, Fri., July 15, 4 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 4 p.m.; Sun., July 17, 4 p.m., $40-$100

Coastless Creatives Presents & Boogie Groove Entertainment Presents: Electric City: With Mux Mool, Conrad Mata, Danac, Abeasity Jones, Faceless Ones and iBizzet, Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $20

