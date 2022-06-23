Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jazz lovers will be happy to see that Dazzle has announced an array of shows for July and August. Here are all the new Denver concert announcements:
BALL ARENA
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Kid Cudi - To the Moon: With Don Toliver, 070 Shake and Strick, Sat., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $39.50-$169.50.
BOULDER THEATER
Two Feet: Sat., Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28
Ninja Sex Party: Up Close and Personal Tour: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $42-$45.50
Julian Lage: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $21-$89.20
DAZZLE
Otis Taylor: Sat., July 2, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
Rico Jones Quintet feat. local Denver greats: Thu., July 7, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Fri., July 8, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Sat., July 9, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Delta Sonics: Fri., July 15, 7 p.m., $15
Nelo & Kerrie Joy Present: Dope $h!t w/ Friends: Sat., July 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35
Samara Joy feat. Pasquale Grasso Trio: Fri., Aug. 5, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$25
Annie Booth Big Band: Mon., Aug. 8, 7 p.m., $10-$100
The Benny Benack III Quartet: Wed., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $15-$25
Joel Ross ‘Good Vibes’: Tue., Aug. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20-$35
Emmaline: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$30
Harp Tribute to James Cotton: Thu., Aug. 25, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Cash Box Kings: Fri., Aug. 26, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Joji - Smithereens Tour: With Rei Brown and SavageRealm, Sat., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$75
Clutch: With Helmet, Quicksand and JD Pinkus, Thu., Oct. 13, 6 p.m., $35-$65
I Prevail: True Power Tour: With Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King and Stand Atlantic, Fri., Nov. 4, 6 p.m., $39.50-$66.50
Cole Scheifele: With Sound of Honey and DIREVILLE, Sun., Sept. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Monophonics: With GA-20 and Kendra Morris, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Patrick Watson: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Makaya McCraven: With Theon Cross, Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25
GOTHIC THEATRE
Le Youth: Thu., Sept. 8, 11:30 p.m., $15-$80
Russian Circles: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $25
Whitney: Tue., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $35
HI-DIVE
Roselit Bone: With Snakes and No Gossip In Braille, Wed., July 27, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Church of the Cosmic Skull: With Lord Buffalo., Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $16-$22
...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead: With New Candys, Tue., Aug. 16, 9 p.m., $25-$30
MARQUIS THEATER
Golden Summer feat: Blankface, Lev3l, Spellthief b2b Phor: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $20
Classless Act: Fri., July 22, 7 p.m., $13
Ritual Noize Presents: Aesthetic Perfection: With Josie Pace and GENCAB, Fri., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $21.50
Peach Tree Rascals - Does a Fish Know It's Wet Tour: Mon., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $17.50
MISSION BALLROOM
King Princess: With Dora Jar, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $35-$85
The Mars Volta: With Teri Gender Bender, Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $65-$120
Two Door Cinema Club: With Day Wave, Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., 40-$75
The Smile: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $75-$109.50.
MEOW WOLF
Jade Novah - Moon In Pisces Tour: Tue., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$65
Kent Washington III & Friends: With INTLHAUS, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20
MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
In Plain Air: With Magnolia Grove, Jennifer Dixon and $trawb3rry money, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Defeats the Porpoise: With Sean Hennigan & the Bluebirds and Elijah Petty, Sat., July 2, 7 p.m., $12-$18
Human Kind: With The Francisco Escape and Knifty Kick, Fri., July 15, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18
OGDEN THEATRE
One Ok Rock: With You Me At Six and Fame On Fire, Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $31.50
Fletcher - Girl of My Dreams Tour: With Chappell Roan, Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $34.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Future Classixx: Thu., June 23, 9 p.m., free
John Splithoff: All In - The Solo Tour: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15.50-$21
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Matt Nathanson: With Donovan Woods, Mon., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.95
Café Tacvba - US Tour 2022: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $49-$119
Dropkick Murphys - This Machine...Theater Tour: With Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $42.50-$79.50
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Blue Gospel Scripts Happy Hour: Sun., July 24, 4 p.m., $25
Red Grant: Sat., Aug. 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $40
Téada: Sun., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $25
SUMMIT
The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour: Wed., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $35
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Palaye Royale - Fever Dream World Tour: With Mod Sun, Sat., Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m., $31
The Happy Fits: Under The Shade Of Green Tour: Tue., Nov. 22, 6 p.m., $25
UNIVERSE
Fainting Dreams (Album Release Party): With Glacierface and Ribbon, Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $10
Lake Love: With Chaarm and SYMPAL, Thu., July 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15
H.A.G.S. Fest: With The Velveteers, Dressy Bessy, YaSi, South of France, Trayce Chapman and more, Fri., July 15, 4 p.m.; Sat., July 16, 4 p.m.; Sun., July 17, 4 p.m., $40-$100
