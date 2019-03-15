 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Excision plays two nights at 1STBANK Center this weekend.
Excision plays two nights at 1STBANK Center this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | March 15, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Excision headlines 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend, with a number of fellow EDM artists opening tonight and tomorrow. The Denver Gay Men's Chorus's Fiesta for All — A Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Music and Dance is at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House tonight and tomorrow, while the Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival is tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Mandolin Orange at the Ogden Theatre and Sun of Goldfinger, featuring David Torn, Tim Berne and Ches Smith, at Dazzle on Sunday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Excision (also March 16)
$25-$80, 6:45 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Denver Gay Men's Chorus (also March 16)
$29.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Citizen Cope
$25-$59.95, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

CharlestheFirst
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Expendables
$25-$30, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Meadow Mountain
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Arrested Youth and CITRA
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Keggs & Eggs
Free, 7 a.m., Jackson's LoDo

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
$35-$45, 10 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Adia Victoria
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival (also March 16)
TBA, 7 p.m., Center for Musical Arts, Lafayette

The Aces
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead
$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Mandolin Orange
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Keller Williams’ PettyGrass
$27.50/$32, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Suicide Machines
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre

Asleep at the Wheel
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Laura Veirs
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

The Brevet
$12-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Veronica Swift & the Benny Green Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

Ladysmith Black Mambazo
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Jackopierce
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Happy Fits
$12-$15, 7:45 p.m., Lost Lake

Sun of Goldfinger
$10-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Sweet Lillies
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: