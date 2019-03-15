The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Excision headlines 1STBANK Center for two nights this weekend, with a number of fellow EDM artists opening tonight and tomorrow. The Denver Gay Men's Chorus's Fiesta for All — A Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Music and Dance is at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House tonight and tomorrow, while the Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival is tonight and tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Mandolin Orange at the Ogden Theatre and Sun of Goldfinger, featuring David Torn, Tim Berne and Ches Smith, at Dazzle on Sunday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Excision (also March 16)
$25-$80, 6:45 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Denver Gay Men's Chorus (also March 16)
$29.50-$75, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Citizen Cope
$25-$59.95, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
CharlestheFirst
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Expendables
$25-$30, 8:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Meadow Mountain
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Arrested Youth and CITRA
$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Keggs & Eggs
Free, 7 a.m., Jackson's LoDo
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
$35-$45, 10 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Adia Victoria
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lafayette Electronic Arts Festival (also March 16)
TBA, 7 p.m., Center for Musical Arts, Lafayette
The Aces
$15-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead
$34.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Mandolin Orange
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Keller Williams’ PettyGrass
$27.50/$32, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Suicide Machines
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre
Asleep at the Wheel
$34-$36, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Laura Veirs
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
The Brevet
$12-$16, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Veronica Swift & the Benny Green Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
$25-$40, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Jackopierce
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Happy Fits
$12-$15, 7:45 p.m., Lost Lake
Sun of Goldfinger
$10-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
The Sweet Lillies
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Globe Hall
