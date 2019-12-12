The Flaming Lips, Bad Religion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Flaming Lips, who just released a live recording of The Soft Bulletin with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks, return to Denver to headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, June 12. Tickets, $50 to $75, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will be at the Mission Ballroom on Monday, March 30. Tickets, $37.50 to $80, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.
Alan Jackson's 2020 Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, October 3, with Tenille Townes opening. Tickets, $39.99 to $129.99, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
G. Love & Special Sauce: With Jontavious Willis, Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m
Marco Benevento: Thu., Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Creeping Death: With Sanguisugabogg, Mouth for War, Wed., Jan. 22, 7 p.m.
Get the Axe: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.
Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Jason Jay, Fri., Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Matisyahu: Thu., April 16, 7 p.m.
Nappy Roots: Tue., Jan. 7, 7 p.m.
The Vegabonds: With Mike and the Moonpies, Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Tribal Seeds: With Kbong, Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m.
Worry (album release): Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m.
Flora Cash: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Pussy Riot: Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $26-$31.
World / Inferno Friendship Society & the Bridge City Sinners: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Colter Wall: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
A Winged Victory for the Sullen: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
ALO & Tea Leaf Green: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.
Bbno$: Tue., March 17, 8 p.m.,
City Morgue: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m.
EAZYBAKED: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m.
Louis Cole Big Band: Wed., April 29, 9 p.m.
Passafire: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.
Eli Young Band: With High Valley, Buckstein and DJ Lil Joe, Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $29.75-$59.75.
Generationals: With Sarah Jaffe, Tue., March 10, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Tiny Moving Parts: With Belmont, Capstan, Jetty Bones, Thu., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.
ZZ Ward: With Patrick Droney, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25.75-$27.
GLOBE HALL
All My Friends Are Skeletons: Ft. members of In the Whale, Tickle Me Pink, the Hellgrammites. With Right Before Rain, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.
Austin Plaine: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m.
Charley Crockett: Sun., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Josh Kelly: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Katie Pruitt: Sun., April 5, 8 p.m.
Molly Tuttle: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $22.
GOTHIC THEATRE
MxPx: With Teenage Bottlerocket, Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $29.50-$31.50.
Soulwax: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Used: With Dragged Under, Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
ZZ Ward: With Patrick Droney, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Drune (album release): With New Standards Men, Simulators, Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kiltro and Oxeye Daisy: With Julian Brier, Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
The King Khan & BBQ Show: Tue., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Knuckle Puck: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Mk.gee: Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Palehound: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $13.50-$15.
Ryan Mahrer: With VVeird, Two Scoops, DJ Tofu, Mr. Krabz, Sextapes, Fri., Jan. 3, 9 p.m., $13-$16.
Tony Romera: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
LOST LAKE
Card Catalog: With Half Pelican, Man of Words, Wed., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Chris Renzema: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Moonlight Bloom: With Easy Lovin, Bankshot, Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Nascar Aloe: Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Stay Gypsy: With Modern Lingo, Parkshow, Daylight Delirium, My Dog Ate Chad, Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Weather Big Storm: With A5CV, Fri., Jan. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Wish You Were Here: Ft. Jesse Barnett, Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $13-$20.
Bad Omens: Fri., March 20, 7 p.m.
Billy Raffoul: Mon., March 23, 7 p.m.
The Flatliners: Sun., May 24, 7 p.m.
Fortune's Fool: Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.
Homeboy Sandman: Wed., Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Rapsody: Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
Soulfly: Mon., Feb. 3, 7 p.m.
Spite: Tue., March 17, 7 p.m.
Vader: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.
The Warning: Fri., April 10, 7 p.m.
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio: Mon., March 30, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$80.
Beats Antique: With Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Edamame, Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$60.
The Disco Biscuits: With Tractorbeam (5/8), Orchard Lounge (5/9), Fri., May 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 8 p.m., $38.50-$70.
The Flaming Lips: Fri., June 12, 8 p.m., $45-$75.
Milky Chance: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $37.50-$70.
Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
Third Eye Blind: With Saves The Day, Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$109.50.
Leveler: Fri., Jan. 3, 8 p.m.
Miguel Crandell and the Blue Heart Crew: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.
The Picturebooks: Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m.
Blunts & Blondes: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$27/VIP $75.
Droeloe: With ford., Taska Black, Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Ghost Light: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
Jamestown Revival: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Shallou: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $23-$75.
Silversun Pickups: With Eliza & the Delusionals, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Sofi Tukker: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m.; Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $26-$31.
David Phipps and Alana Rocklin (STS9): Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m.
Mark Farina: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.
Roots of Creation: Thu., March 26, 9 p.m.
Telefon Tel Aviv: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m.
Middleditch and Schwartz: Sun., March 8, 7 p.m., $29.50 and up.
Pee-wee's Big Adventure: With Paul Reubens., Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Alan Jackson: With Tenille Townes, Sat., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $39.99-$129.99.
Tame Impala: With Perfume Genius, Thu., July 30, 8 p.m., $48.25-$78.25.
Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With Violent Femmes, Sat., June 13, 7 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.
Bikini Kill: Wed., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $35-$75.
Colorado Symphony & Chorus: Performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, Sun., July 26, 7 p.m., $35-$79.95.
Lord Huron: With Black Pumas, Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $42.50-$76.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: With St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon, Fri., July 31, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$130.
