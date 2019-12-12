The Flaming Lips, Bad Religion and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Flaming Lips headline the Mission Ballroom in June.

The Flaming Lips, who just released a live recording of The Soft Bulletin with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks, return to Denver to headline the Mission Ballroom on Friday, June 12. Tickets, $50 to $75, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will be at the Mission Ballroom on Monday, March 30. Tickets, $37.50 to $80, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.

Alan Jackson's 2020 Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, October 3, with Tenille Townes opening. Tickets, $39.99 to $129.99, go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

G. Love & Special Sauce: With Jontavious Willis, Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m

Marco Benevento: Thu., Feb. 6, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Creeping Death: With Sanguisugabogg, Mouth for War, Wed., Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Get the Axe: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.

Hirie: With Nattali Rize, Jason Jay, Fri., Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Matisyahu: Thu., April 16, 7 p.m.

Nappy Roots: Tue., Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

The Vegabonds: With Mike and the Moonpies, Tue., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Tribal Seeds: With Kbong, Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m.

Worry (album release): Fri., Jan. 3, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Flora Cash: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Pussy Riot: Tue., March 24, 8 p.m., $26-$31.

World / Inferno Friendship Society & the Bridge City Sinners: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

BOULDER THEATER

Colter Wall: Thu., Jan. 23, 8 p.m.; Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.

A Winged Victory for the Sullen: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

ALO & Tea Leaf Green: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.

Bbno$: Tue., March 17, 8 p.m.,

City Morgue: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m.

EAZYBAKED: Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m.

Louis Cole Big Band: Wed., April 29, 9 p.m.

Passafire: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Eli Young Band: With High Valley, Buckstein and DJ Lil Joe, Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $29.75-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

Generationals: With Sarah Jaffe, Tue., March 10, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Tiny Moving Parts: With Belmont, Capstan, Jetty Bones, Thu., April 9, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20.

ZZ Ward: With Patrick Droney, Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25.75-$27.

GLOBE HALL



All My Friends Are Skeletons: Ft. members of In the Whale, Tickle Me Pink, the Hellgrammites. With Right Before Rain, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Austin Plaine: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m.

Charley Crockett: Sun., Jan. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Josh Kelly: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Katie Pruitt: Sun., April 5, 8 p.m.

Molly Tuttle: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $22.

GOTHIC THEATRE



MxPx: With Teenage Bottlerocket, Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m., $29.50-$31.50.

Soulwax: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35.

The Used: With Dragged Under, Wed., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

ZZ Ward: With Patrick Droney, Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Drune (album release): With New Standards Men, Simulators, Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Kiltro and Oxeye Daisy: With Julian Brier, Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

The King Khan & BBQ Show: Tue., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Knuckle Puck: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

Mk.gee: Tue., May 19, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

Palehound: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $13.50-$15.

Ryan Mahrer: With VVeird, Two Scoops, DJ Tofu, Mr. Krabz, Sextapes, Fri., Jan. 3, 9 p.m., $13-$16.

Tony Romera: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

LOST LAKE



Card Catalog: With Half Pelican, Man of Words, Wed., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Chris Renzema: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Moonlight Bloom: With Easy Lovin, Bankshot, Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Nascar Aloe: Sat., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Stay Gypsy: With Modern Lingo, Parkshow, Daylight Delirium, My Dog Ate Chad, Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Weather Big Storm: With A5CV, Fri., Jan. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Wish You Were Here: Ft. Jesse Barnett, Tue., March 17, 8 p.m., $13-$20.

MARQUIS THEATER

Bad Omens: Fri., March 20, 7 p.m.

Billy Raffoul: Mon., March 23, 7 p.m.

The Flatliners: Sun., May 24, 7 p.m.

Fortune's Fool: Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

Homeboy Sandman: Wed., Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Rapsody: Sat., Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Soulfly: Mon., Feb. 3, 7 p.m.

Spite: Tue., March 17, 7 p.m.

Vader: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

The Warning: Fri., April 10, 7 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio: Mon., March 30, 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$80.

Beats Antique: With Desert Dwellers, Bluetech, Edamame, Fri., April 3, 8 p.m., $32.50-$60.

The Disco Biscuits: With Tractorbeam (5/8), Orchard Lounge (5/9), Fri., May 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 8 p.m., $38.50-$70.

The Flaming Lips: Fri., June 12, 8 p.m., $45-$75.

Milky Chance: Tue., April 28, 8 p.m., $37.50-$70.

Sonny Fodera x Dom Dolla: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$75.

Third Eye Blind: With Saves The Day, Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$109.50.

MOON ROOM

Leveler: Fri., Jan. 3, 8 p.m.

Miguel Crandell and the Blue Heart Crew: Sat., Jan. 4, 7 p.m.

The Picturebooks: Fri., Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

OGDEN THEATRE

Blunts & Blondes: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$27/VIP $75.

Droeloe: With ford., Taska Black, Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Ghost Light: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$25.

Jamestown Revival: Wed., March 18, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Shallou: Fri., May 22, 9 p.m., $23-$75.

Silversun Pickups: With Eliza & the Delusionals, Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Sofi Tukker: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m.; Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $26-$31.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

David Phipps and Alana Rocklin (STS9): Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m.

Mark Farina: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m.

Roots of Creation: Thu., March 26, 9 p.m.

Telefon Tel Aviv: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Middleditch and Schwartz: Sun., March 8, 7 p.m., $29.50 and up.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure: With Paul Reubens., Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Alan Jackson: With Tenille Townes, Sat., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $39.99-$129.99.

Tame Impala: With Perfume Genius, Thu., July 30, 8 p.m., $48.25-$78.25.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: With Violent Femmes, Sat., June 13, 7 p.m., $49.95-$79.95.

Bikini Kill: Wed., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $35-$75.

Colorado Symphony & Chorus: Performing Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, Sun., July 26, 7 p.m., $35-$79.95.

Lord Huron: With Black Pumas, Wed., June 3, 8 p.m., $42.50-$76.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: With St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Gabe Dixon, Fri., July 31, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$130.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.