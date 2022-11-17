Support Us

Foreigner, Subtronics and Every New Denver Concert Announcement This Week

November 17, 2022 5:00AM

Foreigner says goodbye on its Historic Farewell Tour.
Foreigner says goodbye on its Historic Farewell Tour. Foreigner / facebook
Foreigner is heading out on its Historic Farewell Tour, and will stop at Ball Arena on Wednesday, August 16. Tickets are $29.50-$399.50 and go on sale Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m.

Subtronics just announced two nights at Red Rocks for its Cyclops Rocks III show, on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14. Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 each night and go on sale Thursday, November 17, at 11 a.m.

Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Elevation Worship: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $29.75-$99.75
Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour: Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$399.50

BLACK BUZZARD
Trash.: With Mr. Atomic and Scuffed, Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Christopher Shayne: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Luke Lively: With O'Connor Brothers Band, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Daniel Rodriguez: With Shook Twins and The Copper Children, Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$20

BOULDER THEATER
Orebolo: With Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Jeff Arevalo (of Goose), Wed., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$39.50
Trouble No More: With Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Samantha Fish: With Eric Johanson, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: With Cool Cool Cool (former members of Turkuaz) and Remain In Light, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $36-$46
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$40
Pepper: 20 Years of Kona Town: With Joe Samba, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
The High Kings: XV Tour: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Melvin Seals: Dead & Co. Pre-Party: With JGB, Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $31.50-$35
Melvin Seals: Dead & Co. After Party: With JGB, Sat., July 1, 11:30 p.m., $31.50-$35

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Shrek Rave: Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $31-$102

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
 August Burns Red: 20 Year Anniversary Tour: Fri., March 10, 6 p.m., $29.75-$55
Aly & AJ: With Love From: Tue., April 4, 6 p.m., $39.75-$59.75

FOX THEATRE
 Winter Fest: With AMICI, Bathroom Break, MRGN B2B Paredes and Nakos B2B Dagan, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20 Covenhoven: With Companion, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50
Goose: A Benefit for Conscious Alliance: Sun., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $85
Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop: With Microphone Militants, McAD of Freedom Movement, Indigenous Peoples, Oscify and Loktavious, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Grieves: With Mouse Powell, Zac Ivie and Dumb Luck, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Michigander: With Abby Holliday, Sat., April 8, 8:30 p.m., 15-$18

GLOBE HALL
Dayshaper: With HRZN and The Ephinjis, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $15
July Talk: With Darkbird, Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $17
Wild Pink: With Trace Mountains and Knuckle Pups, Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $18
Joey Harkum Band: With Dave Halchak, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$20
The Holophonics: With Younger Than Neil, Then I fly and Tape Girl, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $15
Courtney Marie Andrews: With Flyte, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20
Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers): With Kimberly Morgan York, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30
Bluebook: With Wave Decay and Mon Cher, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $15
Holiday Party: With Fast Eddy, Julian Street Nightmare and Morning Oil, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free

GRIZZLY ROSE
 Jordan Fletcher: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Frank Ray: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20
Ned Ledoux: Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $22
Flatland Cavalry: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20
Josh Turner: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $45

HI-DIVE
Nova Fest 9: With Miniluv, The Burial Plot, Moons, Mechanical Bulls and Nightfishing, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Heavy Eyes: With Cloudcatcher and Hashtronaut, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Egoista: With Red Stinger, Trauma Czars and The Frickashinas, Thu., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE
 Disq: With People Like Me and People in General, Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $13
Hembree & Little Hurt: With False Report and Mae Mae, Sun., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $15
Sub Urban: With Teenage Disaster, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29
Bad Bunny Night (Noche de Verano Sin Ti): Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18
almost monday: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $18.50
Freddy Rule presents: Do Cool Shit With Your Friends: With Austin Feldman B2B Jvckpot, Fri., Dec. 9, 10 p.m., free
Greyson Chance: With Dynamyte, Sat., Dec. 10, 6 p.m., $25-$65
Anthony Russo: With Kallitechnis, Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $16

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Wormwitch: With Necrosophik Abyss and Casket Huffer, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15
Coast to Ghost: With Sam Fox, Briana JannYne and Ronnie Allen, Sat., Nov. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15
SRSQ: Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $15
Dabylon: With Tate, Hawlee and Loris, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15
Modern Color: With Gleemer, Soft Blue Shimmer and Mofie, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $17
Years Down: With Overtime Winner, Stray the Course and Wastebasket, Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $13
Harbour and Wingtip: With Lisa Heller, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $18.50
Holiday Party: Sheesh-Mas ’22: With Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya, Grace DeVine, Little Trips, The Mañanas, Neoma, Pink Fuzz, Ritmo Cascabel and Yugs, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free
Colfax Speed Queen: With BODY and Funk Hunk & Friends, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25

MARQUIS THEATER
 Miguel Crandell: Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $15
Gideon: Tue., Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., $17
Meet Me @ The Altar: Mon., March 13, 6:30 p.m., $19
Eric Bellinger: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $20

MEOW WOLF
 Axel Thesleff: With Project Aspect, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20
DJ Dan: With The Bad Asstronauts and DUGAN, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30
HoliSLAY: Holiday Drag Performance: With Talia Tucker, Jessica L'Whor and Friends!, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Danceportation: Deep Dark & Dangerous Takeover: With TRUTH, Distinct Motive, Coltcuts, Mesck, Woven Thorns, Digital Vagabond, Die by the Sword, Yoko and Sling Wave, Sat., Dec. 3, 10 p.m., $75
Arin Ray: Hello Poison Tour Part 2: Wed., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$125
Emancipator: Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE NYE Y2K Dance Party: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $48-$56

ORIENTAL THEATER
Benefit for the Family of Johnny Crow: With Reno Divorce, Dendrites, Ben Roy, Record Thieves, Curious Things and Kenny's Login, Sat., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $20-$100
The Flobots: With A-Mac & The Height and Gestalt, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$150

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
 Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: Thu., Dec. 1, 6 p.m., $39.95-$59.95
Aaron Lewis: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
The Old Friends Acoustic Tour: With Ben Rector, Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $37.95-$89.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Subtronics: Cyclops Rocks III: With Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL! and ARTIX! b2b SweetTooth (4/13) with Netsky, Imanu, VEIL and AHEE (4/14), Thu., April 13, 6 p.m.; Fri., April 14, 6 p.m., $59.50-$89.50
John Summit: Sun., May 14, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Deth Rali: With Fire Motel and Weird(er), Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Ian Huschle: With Jack Tierney and Radley O’Brien, Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $10
Tonic & Time: With Travelin’ Rose Band and Pinetree Janitorial Service, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Kenny Cornbread: With Lavender Jones, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $12
Lillian: With Briana Straut, Soy Celeste and Nora Radcliffe, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Night Spins: With Blankslate, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
New Year’s Eve With Kiltro: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
