Foreigner, Subtronics and Every New Denver Concert Announcement This Week

Subtronics just announced two nights at Red Rocks for its Cyclops Rocks III show, on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14. Tickets are $59.50-$89.50 each night and go on sale Thursday, November 17, at 11 a.m.
Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Elevation Worship: Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $29.75-$99.75
Foreigner: The Historic Farewell Tour: Wed., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $29.50-$399.50
BLACK BUZZARD
Trash.: With Mr. Atomic and Scuffed, Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Christopher Shayne: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Luke Lively: With O'Connor Brothers Band, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Daniel Rodriguez: With Shook Twins and The Copper Children, Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$20
BOULDER THEATER
Orebolo: With Rick Mitarotonda, Peter Anspach, and Jeff Arevalo (of Goose), Wed., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., $35-$39.50
Trouble No More: With Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Samantha Fish: With Eric Johanson, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: With Cool Cool Cool (former members of Turkuaz) and Remain In Light, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $36-$46
Martin Sexton: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$40
Pepper: 20 Years of Kona Town: With Joe Samba, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
The High Kings: XV Tour: Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Melvin Seals: Dead & Co. Pre-Party: With JGB, Fri., June 30, 8 p.m., $31.50-$35
Melvin Seals: Dead & Co. After Party: With JGB, Sat., July 1, 11:30 p.m., $31.50-$35
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Shrek Rave: Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $31-$102
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
August Burns Red: 20 Year Anniversary Tour: Fri., March 10, 6 p.m., $29.75-$55
Aly & AJ: With Love From: Tue., April 4, 6 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
FOX THEATRE
Winter Fest: With AMICI, Bathroom Break, MRGN B2B Paredes and Nakos B2B Dagan, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20 Covenhoven: With Companion, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$17.50
Goose: A Benefit for Conscious Alliance: Sun., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $85
Colorado's Finest Underground Hip Hop: With Microphone Militants, McAD of Freedom Movement, Indigenous Peoples, Oscify and Loktavious, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Grieves: With Mouse Powell, Zac Ivie and Dumb Luck, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Michigander: With Abby Holliday, Sat., April 8, 8:30 p.m., 15-$18
GLOBE HALL
Dayshaper: With HRZN and The Ephinjis, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $15
July Talk: With Darkbird, Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $17
Wild Pink: With Trace Mountains and Knuckle Pups, Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $18
Joey Harkum Band: With Dave Halchak, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$20
The Holophonics: With Younger Than Neil, Then I fly and Tape Girl, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $15
Courtney Marie Andrews: With Flyte, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20
Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers): With Kimberly Morgan York, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30
Bluebook: With Wave Decay and Mon Cher, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $15
Holiday Party: With Fast Eddy, Julian Street Nightmare and Morning Oil, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free
GRIZZLY ROSE
Jordan Fletcher: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $15
Frank Ray: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $20
Ned Ledoux: Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $22
Flatland Cavalry: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $20
Josh Turner: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $45
HI-DIVE
Nova Fest 9: With Miniluv, The Burial Plot, Moons, Mechanical Bulls and Nightfishing, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Heavy Eyes: With Cloudcatcher and Hashtronaut, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Egoista: With Red Stinger, Trauma Czars and The Frickashinas, Thu., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Disq: With People Like Me and People in General, Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $13
Hembree & Little Hurt: With False Report and Mae Mae, Sun., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $15
Sub Urban: With Teenage Disaster, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $29
Bad Bunny Night (Noche de Verano Sin Ti): Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18
almost monday: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $18.50
Freddy Rule presents: Do Cool Shit With Your Friends: With Austin Feldman B2B Jvckpot, Fri., Dec. 9, 10 p.m., free
Greyson Chance: With Dynamyte, Sat., Dec. 10, 6 p.m., $25-$65
Anthony Russo: With Kallitechnis, Wed., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $16
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Wormwitch: With Necrosophik Abyss and Casket Huffer, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15
Coast to Ghost: With Sam Fox, Briana JannYne and Ronnie Allen, Sat., Nov. 26, 8:30 p.m., $15
SRSQ: Mon., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $15
Dabylon: With Tate, Hawlee and Loris, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $15
Modern Color: With Gleemer, Soft Blue Shimmer and Mofie, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $17
Years Down: With Overtime Winner, Stray the Course and Wastebasket, Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $13
Harbour and Wingtip: With Lisa Heller, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $18.50
Holiday Party: Sheesh-Mas ’22: With Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya, Grace DeVine, Little Trips, The Mañanas, Neoma, Pink Fuzz, Ritmo Cascabel and Yugs, Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., free
Colfax Speed Queen: With BODY and Funk Hunk & Friends, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25
MARQUIS THEATER
Miguel Crandell: Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $15
Gideon: Tue., Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., $17
Meet Me @ The Altar: Mon., March 13, 6:30 p.m., $19
Eric Bellinger: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Axel Thesleff: With Project Aspect, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20
DJ Dan: With The Bad Asstronauts and DUGAN, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30
HoliSLAY: Holiday Drag Performance: With Talia Tucker, Jessica L'Whor and Friends!, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Danceportation: Deep Dark & Dangerous Takeover: With TRUTH, Distinct Motive, Coltcuts, Mesck, Woven Thorns, Digital Vagabond, Die by the Sword, Yoko and Sling Wave, Sat., Dec. 3, 10 p.m., $75
Arin Ray: Hello Poison Tour Part 2: Wed., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$125
Emancipator: Thu., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE NYE Y2K Dance Party: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $48-$56
ORIENTAL THEATER
Benefit for the Family of Johnny Crow: With Reno Divorce, Dendrites, Ben Roy, Record Thieves, Curious Things and Kenny's Login, Sat., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $20-$100
The Flobots: With A-Mac & The Height and Gestalt, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$150
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: Thu., Dec. 1, 6 p.m., $39.95-$59.95
Aaron Lewis: Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
The Old Friends Acoustic Tour: With Ben Rector, Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $37.95-$89.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Subtronics: Cyclops Rocks III: With Pendulum (DJ Set), HOL! and ARTIX! b2b SweetTooth (4/13) with Netsky, Imanu, VEIL and AHEE (4/14), Thu., April 13, 6 p.m.; Fri., April 14, 6 p.m., $59.50-$89.50
John Summit: Sun., May 14, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Deth Rali: With Fire Motel and Weird(er), Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Ian Huschle: With Jack Tierney and Radley O’Brien, Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $10
Tonic & Time: With Travelin’ Rose Band and Pinetree Janitorial Service, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Kenny Cornbread: With Lavender Jones, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $12
Lillian: With Briana Straut, Soy Celeste and Nora Radcliffe, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Night Spins: With Blankslate, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
New Year’s Eve With Kiltro: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25
