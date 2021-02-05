Free First Friday Jazz in Five Points and More of the Best Concerts in Denver

- Local
It's a great weekend for live jazz, with pianist Annie Booth continuing her "Songs of Hope and Abundance" residency at Nocturne, trumpeter Hugh Ragin at Dazzle, and bassist Matt Skellenger at Sonny Lawson Park. Also on tap this weekend are the twentieth annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash at Herman's Hideaway, four sets over two nights by EDM artist Duffrey at the Black Box, and Sister Neapolitan at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what's happening:
Annie Booth
Fridays in February, 6 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series, which she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.
Big Lid
Friday, February 5, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15-$25
Local funk-rock band Big Lid plays at the Oriental Theater as part of the venue's Safe Sound Series.
Duffrey
Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.
Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue
$70-$210 (two-person ledge to six-person table)
Electronica act Duffrey plays four shows over two nights, including down-tempo, inspirations and bass sets.
Loop Story
Friday, February 5, 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Loop Story, a live-looping project that incorporates piano, saxophone and vocals, plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
First Friday Jazz in the Park
Friday, February 5, 4:30 p.m.
Sonny Lawson Park, 2401 Welton Street
Free
First Friday Jazz in the Park features the Five Points Jazz Hops and the Matt Skellenger Trio. The show begins at 4:30 p.m. with storytelling, followed by live music.
Rufus Wainwright
Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.
Online
$20
Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.
Twentieth Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash
Saturday, February 6, 6:30 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$10-$140
Local acts the Hashtones and Red Sage pay homage to reggae legend Bob Marley's legacy.
Dawn Clement Quartet
Saturdays in February, 6 & 8:15 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$25
Pianist and vocalist Dawn Clement and her quartet, which includes bassist Seth Lewis, drummer Dru Heller and alto saxophonist Anisha Rush, pay homage to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley's legendary self-titled album.
High Country Hustle
Saturday, February 6, 6:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$40
Durango high-energy bluegrass band High Country Hustle plays two sets.
Sister Neapolitan
Saturday, February 6, 2 & 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Sister Neapolitan features songwriters Megan Ellsworth, Katie Smith and Alana Margolis, who come from different parts of the country but met at the University of Colorado Denver. The folk act plays two sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.
Hugh Ragin and the Messengers of Peace
Sunday, February 7, 7 p.m.
Dazzle
$20
Denver trumpeter Hugh Ragin, who worked in David Murray's large ensembles, leads his own group at Dazzle. There are limited in-person tickets available, and the show will also be livestreamed.
Mixed Apes
Sundays from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street
Free
Mixed Apes includes members of Wonderlic, Grown Ass Man Band and the Clam Daddys; the group plays Sundays at Appaloosa Grill.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
