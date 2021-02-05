Free First Friday Jazz in Five Points and More of the Best Concerts in Denver

Matt Skellenger plays at Sonny Lawson Park as part of First Friday Jazz in the Park.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

It's a great weekend for live jazz, with pianist Annie Booth continuing her "Songs of Hope and Abundance" residency at Nocturne, trumpeter Hugh Ragin at Dazzle, and bassist Matt Skellenger at Sonny Lawson Park. Also on tap this weekend are the twentieth annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash at Herman's Hideaway, four sets over two nights by EDM artist Duffrey at the Black Box, and Sister Neapolitan at Number Thirty Eight. Here's what's happening:



Annie Booth

Fridays in February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series, which she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Big Lid

Friday, February 5, 7 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15-$25

Local funk-rock band Big Lid plays at the Oriental Theater as part of the venue's Safe Sound Series.

Duffrey

Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$70-$210 (two-person ledge to six-person table)

Electronica act Duffrey plays four shows over two nights, including down-tempo, inspirations and bass sets.

Loop Story

Friday, February 5, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Loop Story, a live-looping project that incorporates piano, saxophone and vocals, plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

First Friday Jazz in the Park

Friday, February 5, 4:30 p.m.

Sonny Lawson Park, 2401 Welton Street

Free

First Friday Jazz in the Park features the Five Points Jazz Hops and the Matt Skellenger Trio. The show begins at 4:30 p.m. with storytelling, followed by live music.

Rufus Wainwright

Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.

Online

$20

Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.

Twentieth Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash

Saturday, February 6, 6:30 p.m.

Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway

$10-$140

Local acts the Hashtones and Red Sage pay homage to reggae legend Bob Marley's legacy.

Dawn Clement Quartet

Saturdays in February, 6 & 8:15 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Pianist and vocalist Dawn Clement and her quartet, which includes bassist Seth Lewis, drummer Dru Heller and alto saxophonist Anisha Rush, pay homage to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley's legendary self-titled album.

High Country Hustle

Saturday, February 6, 6:15 p.m., 8:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street

$40

Durango high-energy bluegrass band High Country Hustle plays two sets.

Sister Neapolitan

Saturday, February 6, 2 & 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Sister Neapolitan features songwriters Megan Ellsworth, Katie Smith and Alana Margolis, who come from different parts of the country but met at the University of Colorado Denver. The folk act plays two sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Hugh Ragin and the Messengers of Peace

Sunday, February 7, 7 p.m.

Dazzle

$20

Denver trumpeter Hugh Ragin, who worked in David Murray's large ensembles, leads his own group at Dazzle. There are limited in-person tickets available, and the show will also be livestreamed.

Mixed Apes

Sundays from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Appaloosa Grill, 535 16th Street

Free

Mixed Apes includes members of Wonderlic, Grown Ass Man Band and the Clam Daddys; the group plays Sundays at Appaloosa Grill.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.