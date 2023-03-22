SF1 Honors West African Heritage With Unforgettable Concerts

Birthdays have always carried a strong cultural significance for musician Shane Franklin, who performs as SF1. He's a sixth-generation Denverite who grew up in the West African drum and dance community, which included a traditional rite of passage for youth that he completed when he was twelve.
"My coming of age was officiated by [late Denver storyteller] Opalanga Pugh and included all kinds of valuable lessons," he says. "We covered everything from hygiene to puberty to being a Black man and life skills, like learning how to cook and take care of myself. For my twelfth birthday, there was a big celebration with drummers, dancers and the community elders. Since then, I've celebrated my birthday every year with pride."
This year, in commemoration of his 34th birthday and the recent release of his hit single "DOWN," Franklin is throwing a birthday bash on Thursday, March 23, at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. The artist has always loved the establishment, but this is the first time he'll play a gig there.
"I've performed at most of the venues in Denver," Franklin says. "The only major spaces I have left are Red Rocks, Mission Ballroom and Ophelia's. I was having brunch at Ophelia's and thought to myself, 'This would be the perfect place to host my birthday bash in person this year!' During COVID, we had Zoom parties, which were a lot like regular Zoom calls but with cake. I'm so happy this year is going to be in person at Ophelia's. It's a fun, sleek, sexy location that is an all-around great environment for a party."
The event is being presented by Indie 102.3 and Cornbread Entertainment, and the evening will include performances by Amzy, Nancy Hubanks and, of course, SF1. His sister and co-manager, Kia Milan, says that attendees should prepare for an evening of electric music that defies their expectations.
"It's not going to be your traditional show," says Milan. "Any preconceived notions are sure to be refuted when you walk through the door."
While Franklin handled the event's entertainment, Milan was in charge of organizing the party. She described the logistics for the celebration as being very similar to planning a traditional birthday party, but on a much larger scale.
"Decisions like the guest list, which artists are performing and the space's vibe are details that are looked at with great attention," says Milan. "We’ve got some remarkable talent before SF1, and what's really fun for audiences is that he is not an artist that you can put in a box. SF1 is just such an accomplished entertainer and multi-hyphenated performer whose music blends so many different genres together."
His refusal to be defined by a single genre allows the musician to infuse West African, Afro-Latin pop and rock sounds into his music and live performances. Along with being a performer, Franklin is also a gifted MC, percussionist, music producer, songwriter and tap dancer.
"My background in the West African drum and dance community means that drums are really apparent in my set," Franklin says. "I'm a drummer first; [drums] are the foundation of everything I create. I give back to my ancestors with every beat of my drum."
All of his live performances include the backing of a group of skilled musicians Franklin calls "The Crew." His latest single, "DOWN," has been streamed more than 134,000 times on Spotify. It was released under his label, Cornbread Entertainment, and distributed by Big Top Entertainment. Witty lyrics that playfully tell listeners to get down are mixed with beats and heavy percussion throughout the song.
"My single "DOWN" is absolutely killing it," says Franklin. "It's only been out for a month but has already been streamed a bunch, and I've gotten to see fans twerk to it. A lot of people think it's taboo, but for me, twerking is culture. It has been so gratifying to see women from across the world empowered to dance along to my music."
He'll be performing "DOWN" along with songs from his past albums at the birthday party. Those hoping to snag tickets to the celebration can choose between a table, where they can order food, or general admission seating, which allows them to grab a drink at the bar and hit the dance floor. Tickets are going fast, so Franklin encourages fans not to wait until the last minute, because there is a real possibility that the event will sell out.
"SF1 has a genuine love and respect for the music, drums and culture that is really engaging to watch," says Milan. "It's a great opportunity for people to have fun, dance and enjoy life."
After the craziness of the past few years, Franklin is looking forward to throwing a party that will bring people together. "People should come, enjoy the show and be exposed to the culture that I will be representing on the stage," he says. "I hope that people will forget their trouble and allow me to entertain them while having a drink and a piece of cake."
SF1 Birthday Bash, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street. Tickets start at $13.