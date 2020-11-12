 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Music News |

Premiere: Gestalt Connects the Dots in This New Music Video

Katrina Leibee | November 12, 2020 | 7:55am
From left to right: Cooper Dickerson, Xavier Robinson, Zane DeLuccie and Mackenzie Broadhurst of Gestalt.EXPAND
From left to right: Cooper Dickerson, Xavier Robinson, Zane DeLuccie and Mackenzie Broadhurst of Gestalt.
Jordan Altergott
AA

The members of the Denver pop-rock band Gestalt are painting the world in bright colors. That's most evident in their new music video, "Connect the Dots," directed by Jordan Altergott, which Westword's premiering below.

The video's rich with pinks, blues, and oranges, though the emo song's largely about miscommunication in relationships. That's represented through various antics, from crushing pink eggs to cutting a telephone cord.

Drummer Xavier Robinson plays the role of a detective, at one point arranging sticky notes and thumbtacks on a board to literally try and connect the dots, to figure out what's going wrong in a relationship.

Related Stories

To represent the lyrics "The way that we’ve been on, too much for chewing at the rate that we bit off, so the steak is why I’m here," guitarist Cooper Dickerson spent a week creating a mold of a steak out of clay. He poured Jello into the mold and created a bright-blue steak that he eats in the video.

The band has always had a DIY sensibility when it comes to making and performing music and first formed and eventually built its fanbase at house shows. More recently, Gestalt signed with 3rd and James, an independent record label and home to other Denver musicians like Kayla Ruby and Foxfield Four.

"Connect the Dots" is the band's first single with the label, and Broadhurst says it's the group's first track "almost entirely manufactured in the studio."

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Jumping off the excitement of signing with a new label, the bandmates were ready to hit the road earlier this year and keep cranking out music, but, no surprise, their plans were put on pause by the pandemic. DeLuccie even contracted COVID-19, all the more reason safety is one thing the band is taking seriously.

"We don’t want to be the people that bend the rules with these little shows," band manager Anthony Borders says. Instead, he adds, "it's a good time to reinvent who we are and what we want to look like."

"Connect the Dots" will be available on all streaming platforms on November 13.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.