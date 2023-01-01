Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio

And the fans have clearly enjoyed it, too, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook page.
Says Maria:
She’s the best! Will miss hearing her voice, her excellent music knowledge and fantastic music.Adds Chris:
She's been a wonderful daily guest in my house since way back when. Enjoy your next adventure, Ginger! You will be missed.Suggests Mike:
Ginger and KBCO, nobody does it better. Thanks for the decades of sharing your voice, talent, fun and professionalism. You are missed, my friend.Offers Dan:
Ginger, I'm going to miss having you in my home, car and place of work. I listened to you for over thirty years. The Boulder/Denver airwaves will not be the same.Offers Steven:
Ginger, you have been the heartbeat of the Old Boulder I loved. Without you, it’s going to just have to be a Brave New World — maybe some new DJ will create a new Boulder vibe for the next generation of KBCO listeners.Notes Randy:
I warned them she would quit if they forced her to play "Walking in Memphis" one more time...Recalls Gregory:
I have followed Ginger since the day she started. She’s the only person on the air that spoke kindly about Nebraska.And Terry concludes:
Thanks for helping out with my life!Did you listen to Ginger? What do you think KBCO will be like without her? What other radio personalities do you follow? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]