Comment of the Day

Reader: Ginger Was the Heartbeat of Boulder/Denver Radio

January 1, 2023 7:57AM

courtesy Ginger Havlat
The year ended with a sad farewell: After 34 years on KBCO, Ginger Havlat signed off. Her show on Saturday, December 31, was her last. "Thank you, just thank you so much for listening," she told her fans. "It's because of the KBCO audience that I stayed as long as I have, because I have enjoyed that relationship so much."

And the fans have clearly enjoyed it, too, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook page.

Says Maria:
She’s the best! Will miss hearing her voice, her excellent music knowledge and fantastic music.
Adds Chris:
She's been a wonderful daily guest in my house since way back when. Enjoy your next adventure, Ginger! You will be missed.
Suggests Mike:
Ginger and KBCO, nobody does it better. Thanks for the decades of sharing your voice, talent, fun and professionalism. You are missed, my friend.
Offers Dan:
Ginger, I'm going to miss having you in my home, car and place of work. I listened to you for over thirty years. The Boulder/Denver airwaves will not be the same.
Offers Steven:
Ginger, you have been the heartbeat of the Old Boulder I loved. Without you, it’s going to just have to be a Brave New World — maybe some new DJ will create a new Boulder vibe for the next generation of KBCO listeners.
Notes Randy:
I warned them she would quit if they forced her to play "Walking in Memphis" one more time...
Recalls Gregory: 
I have followed Ginger since the day she started. She’s the only person on the air that spoke kindly about Nebraska.
And Terry concludes:
Thanks for helping out with my life!
Did you listen to Ginger? What do you think KBCO will be like without her? What other radio personalities do you follow? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
