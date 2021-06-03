Global Dance, Alanis Morissette and All New Denver Concert Announcements

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Although last year's Global Dance Festival was canceled because of the pandemic, the massive two-day EDM-centric festival returns to the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 with a lineup that includes acts like Tiesto, Deorro, Bass Physics, Kaskade, Mersiv and many more. Tickets, $89 to $149, go on sale Monday, June 7, at 12 p.m.
Alanis Morissette brings her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour to Ball Arena, with Garbage and Liz Phair opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $129.50, go on sale Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m.
Cage the Elephant headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig on Sunday, September 12, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive, iDKHOW are also on the bill. Tickets, $32.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Donavon Frankenreiter: Wed., June 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Read Southall Band: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $19.50.
Shlump: Sat., Oct. 16, 8 p.m.
Sports: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $18.
Write Minded: With Boss Eagle and One Peace, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $60-$120.
BALL ARENA
Alanis Morissette: With Garbage and Liz Phair, Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $49.50-$129.50.
3 Doors Down: With Seether, Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $29-$109.50.
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Electric Feels: Fri., Aug. 13, 9 p.m.
Fighting the Phoenix: With the Endless Line, Arctic Origins, Lava Gato, Sat., July 3, 7 p.m.
Metalachi: Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m.
The Unlikely Candidates: With the Orphan the Poet, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
Carbon Leaf: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $25.
Mo Lowda & the Humble: Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $18.
Red Fang: With Starcrawler, Warish, Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25.75.
Tinariwen: Mon., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $32.
CHVRCHES: With Donna Missal, Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $41.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
AG Club: With Payday, Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Princess Nokia: Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.95.
Sports: Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $20.
Traffic Jam - An All-Star Tribute to Traffic: Ft. C.R. Gruver (New Orleans Suspects), Shaun Gilmour and more, Sat., June 26, 11:55 p.m.
Amos Lee: With Mutlu, Fri., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $57-$75.
Indigo Girls: Sun., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $52-$70.
The Wailers: Sun., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$40.50.
Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Five: Sun., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $55.
Global Dance Festival: Fri., July 23, and Sat., July 24, 3 p.m., $89-$149.
Cage the Elephant: With Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive, iDKHOW, Sun., Sept. 12, 2 p.m., $32.50-$85.
DaBaby: With Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Prof, Latto (fka Mulatto), Clever, Sat., Sept. 4, 5 p.m., $49.95 - $249.95.
Zapp: With Evelyn "Champagne" King, Rose Royce, MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Amanda Perez, Tierra, Malo, Sat., Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m., $37.50-$79.50.
Lost Dog Street Band: With Matt Heckler, Thu., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Red Fang: With Starcrawler, Warish, Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Shlump: Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Sports: Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Holdfast: With CITRA and the BRKN, Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Colony House: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Current Joys: Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Gary Numan: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Tune-Yards: Wed., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $31-$36.
Poor Moxi (acoustic): Sat., June 26, 3 p.m., $10.
Bleach'd: With Porno Addiction and Second Hand Sublime, Fri., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$60.
Live Wire (ACDC tribute) & Maiden Denver (Iron Maiden tribute): Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $15-$60.
Hellogoodbye: Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $18.
Mac Sabbath: Thu., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $18.
Old Man Saxon: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.
All Time Low: With the Maine, Grayscale, Tue., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $42.50.
CHVRCHES: With Donna Missal, Wed., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $40.75-$86.
Kayzo: With Marauda, Calcium and Reaper, Fri., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$69.99.
Mt. Joy: Tue., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $35.50-$75.
Andy Frasco: Sat., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Larkin Poe: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $28.50-$59.95.
Buddy Guy: With Ally Venable, Thu., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85.
The Dollop: Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $37.50-$75.
Pat Metheny Side-Eye: With James Francies and Joe Dyson, Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $45-$109.50.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Atmosphere & Cypress Hill: With DJ Z-Trip, Sat., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $52-$89.95.
Flatbush Zombies Freek Show: With Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, REASON, Teezo Touchdown & Nyck Caution, Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Khruangbin: Tue., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $54.50-$75.
Kygo: Thu., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $59.50.
Orville Peck & Yola: With Charley Crockett and guest host John Waters, Thu., July 22, 7 p.m., $40-$65.
Sebastian Maniscalco: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $49.95-$250.
Buckstein: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $25.
Davina & the Vagabonds: Tue., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Liz Longley: Wed., July 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Zach Heckendorf: Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Electric Feels: Sat., Aug. 14, 9:30 p.m., $10.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.