Global Dance, Alanis Morissette and All New Denver Concert Announcements

Although last year's Global Dance Festival was canceled because of the pandemic, the massive two-day EDM-centric festival returns to the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24 with a lineup that includes acts like Tiesto, Deorro, Bass Physics, Kaskade, Mersiv and many more. Tickets, $89 to $149, go on sale Monday, June 7, at 12 p.m.

Alanis Morissette brings her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour to Ball Arena, with Garbage and Liz Phair opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $129.50, go on sale Thursday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Cage the Elephant headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig on Sunday, September 12, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive, iDKHOW are also on the bill. Tickets, $32.50 to $85, go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Donavon Frankenreiter: Wed., June 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Read Southall Band: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $19.50.

Shlump: Sat., Oct. 16, 8 p.m.

Sports: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $18.

Write Minded: With Boss Eagle and One Peace, Sat., July 3, 8 p.m., $60-$120.

BALL ARENA



Alanis Morissette: With Garbage and Liz Phair, Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $49.50-$129.50.

BELLCO THEATRE

3 Doors Down: With Seether, Wed., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $29-$109.50.

BLACK SHEEP

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio: Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

Electric Feels: Fri., Aug. 13, 9 p.m.

Fighting the Phoenix: With the Endless Line, Arctic Origins, Lava Gato, Sat., July 3, 7 p.m.

Metalachi: Fri., Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

The Unlikely Candidates: With the Orphan the Poet, Thu., Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Carbon Leaf: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $25.

Mo Lowda & the Humble: Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $18.

Red Fang: With Starcrawler, Warish, Mon., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $25.75.

Tinariwen: Mon., Oct. 18, 7 p.m., $32.

BOULDER THEATER

CHVRCHES: With Donna Missal, Thu., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $41.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

AG Club: With Payday, Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Princess Nokia: Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $29.95-$65.95.

Sports: Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $20.

Traffic Jam - An All-Star Tribute to Traffic: Ft. C.R. Gruver (New Orleans Suspects), Shaun Gilmour and more, Sat., June 26, 11:55 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Amos Lee: With Mutlu, Fri., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $57-$75.

Indigo Girls: Sun., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $52-$70.

The Wailers: Sun., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$40.50.

DILLON AMPHITHEATER

Tedeschi Trucks: Fireside Five: Sun., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $55.

EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Global Dance Festival: Fri., July 23, and Sat., July 24, 3 p.m., $89-$149.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Cage the Elephant: With Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive, iDKHOW, Sun., Sept. 12, 2 p.m., $32.50-$85.

DaBaby: With Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Prof, Latto (fka Mulatto), Clever, Sat., Sept. 4, 5 p.m., $49.95 - $249.95.

Zapp: With Evelyn "Champagne" King, Rose Royce, MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Amanda Perez, Tierra, Malo, Sat., Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m., $37.50-$79.50.

FOX THEATRE

Lost Dog Street Band: With Matt Heckler, Thu., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Red Fang: With Starcrawler, Warish, Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Shlump: Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Sports: Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

Holdfast: With CITRA and the BRKN, Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Colony House: Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

Current Joys: Wed., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Gary Numan: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Tune-Yards: Wed., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $31-$36.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Poor Moxi (acoustic): Sat., June 26, 3 p.m., $10.

LOST LAKE

Bleach'd: With Porno Addiction and Second Hand Sublime, Fri., July 16, 9 p.m., $15-$60.

Live Wire (ACDC tribute) & Maiden Denver (Iron Maiden tribute): Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $15-$60.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hellogoodbye: Wed., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $18.

Mac Sabbath: Thu., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $18.

Old Man Saxon: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM

All Time Low: With the Maine, Grayscale, Tue., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $42.50.

CHVRCHES: With Donna Missal, Wed., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $40.75-$86.

Kayzo: With Marauda, Calcium and Reaper, Fri., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$69.99.

Mt. Joy: Tue., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $35.50-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Andy Frasco: Sat., Oct. 9, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.

Larkin Poe: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $28.50-$59.95.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Buddy Guy: With Ally Venable, Thu., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85.

The Dollop: Sat., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $37.50-$75.

Pat Metheny Side-Eye: With James Francies and Joe Dyson, Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $45-$109.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Atmosphere & Cypress Hill: With DJ Z-Trip, Sat., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $52-$89.95.

Flatbush Zombies Freek Show: With Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, REASON, Teezo Touchdown & Nyck Caution, Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.

Khruangbin: Tue., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $54.50-$75.

Kygo: Thu., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $59.50.

Orville Peck & Yola: With Charley Crockett and guest host John Waters, Thu., July 22, 7 p.m., $40-$65.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $49.95-$250.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Buckstein: Fri., July 9, 8 p.m., $25.

Davina & the Vagabonds: Tue., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Liz Longley: Wed., July 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Zach Heckendorf: Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SUMMIT

Electric Feels: Sat., Aug. 14, 9:30 p.m., $10.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.