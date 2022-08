Goose, GRiZ and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Any EDM fan in Denver is obsessed with Any EDM fan in Denver is obsessed with GRiZ , who will also be performing at 1STBANK Center for a two-night run October 28 and 29. Tickets are $59.50-$70.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

Jam-scene favorite Goose announced at its Red Rocks debut last week that it will be bringing its Goosemas event to Denver from the band's home state of Connecticut for the first time this year. Goosemas makes a two-night run at 1STBANK Center December 16 and 17; tickets are $49.95.Another local favorite, itchy-O , takes the stage at Summit October 28 and 29. Tickets are $29.50.Here's every new Denver concert announcement:Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30With Stephen Sanchez, Wed., Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$32Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Sept. 15, 8:30 p.m., $25Fri., Sept. 16, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20Fri., Sept. 23, 8:30 p.m., $35-$69.50Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.50Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $20-$23Thu., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$125Thu., Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m., $15-$22Sat., Nov. 12, 8:30 p.m., $42-$75.50Another World: With Mize and Black Carl! (10/28), with Rossy and MZG (10/29), Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $59.50-$70Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $49.95Tue., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $16-$20With Vandhali and Wolf Lingo, Thu., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $14With Caroline Spence, Sat., Sept. 3, 9 p.m., $20With Michael Rault, Mon., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $15Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $25With Kyle Moon & The Misled, Thu., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $19.99Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$55Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $85With Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $20With Vacation and Lawsuit Models., Wed., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Oh, Rose., Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15With The Patient Zeros, Mon., Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., freeWith Aviators (featuring members of Great Blue), Mr Mota and Residual Groove, Sun., Sept. 4, 2 p.m., $12Sat., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$26Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $14With No Love for the Middle Child, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$90Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $25Phantom Forces: Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $19-$22Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $30Neon The Killers & Red Hot Elektric Animals: Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $20Sun., Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., $1Fall 2022 Tour: Wed., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $16With Mammoth WVH, Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $35-$75Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $19.99-$69Sun., Dec. 4, 5 p.m., $29.50-$70With The Bluechips and Dead Pay Rent, Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $10With Destino and BabyBaby, Sat., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $12Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12With Hex Cassette, Gabriel Albelo and The Red Scare, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12With BabyBaby and Corner3, Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $8-$10Sun., Sept. 11, 4 p.m., $25Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $22-$35Beneath Arise: Sun., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $22.50Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $25Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $29.50Sun., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $24-$27The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Disco: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$25Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $20