Goose Night One at Fiddler's: Photo Recap

Goose performed its first night at Fiddler's with tight jams suspending the songs "Seekers on the Ridge," "Wysteria Lane," and "Jive 1" and "Jive Lee."
June 8, 2024
Peter Anspach of Goose.
Peter Anspach of Goose. Ross Jones

Goose kicked off its two-night run at Fiddler's Green on Friday, June 7, as part of the jam band's tour with its new drummer, Cotter Ellis.

This is Goose's first time playing the venue in Greenwood Village, after selling out Red Rocks the last two years. While this show was hardly sold out, we did see the band has fully come into its own sound. Back in 2022, many concert-goers commented on the band's similarity to Phish, but Goose has crafted a more unique experience in the following years, as fans know, particularly in its indie-groove sound and swelling jams that showcase the members' refreshed intentional connection to each other as well as their individual talents.

Highlights from the set included covers of "Peggy-O" and Ilsey's "No California," as well as long, tight jams suspending the songs "Seekers on the Ridge," "Wysteria Lane," and "Jive 1" and "Jive Lee." As the band finished up the second set with "Dripfield" and encored with "Dawn," we already couldn't wait for night two. Find the full setlist here, and photos below:
click to enlarge lights from a stage
Rain clouds were threatening, but the venue didn't get hit.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge man playing bass
Bassist Trevor Weekz.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge band on stage
Goose formed in 2014.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Peter Anspach
Ross Jones
click to enlarge man playing guitar
Rick Mitarotonda of Goose.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
The band kicked off the first set with "Hot Love & the Lazy Poet."
Ross Jones
click to enlarge person holding phone to video concert
People always have to put their phones up.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
The band calls its sound "indie groove."
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Goose will be at Fiddler's on June 8.
Ross Jones
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
