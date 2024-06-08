Goose Night One at Fiddler's: Photo Recap

Goose kicked off its two-night run at Fiddler's Green on Friday, June 7, as part of the jam band's tour with its new drummer, Cotter Ellis.
This is Goose's first time playing the venue in Greenwood Village, after selling out Red Rocks the last two years. While this show was hardly sold out, we did see the band has fully come into its own sound. Back in 2022, many concert-goers commented on the band's similarity to Phish, but Goose has crafted a more unique experience in the following years, as fans know, particularly in its indie-groove sound and swelling jams that showcase the members' refreshed intentional connection to each other as well as their individual talents.
Highlights from the set included covers of "Peggy-O" and Ilsey's "No California," as well as long, tight jams suspending the songs "Seekers on the Ridge," "Wysteria Lane," and "Jive 1" and "Jive Lee." As the band finished up the second set with "Dripfield" and encored with "Dawn," we already couldn't wait for night two. Find the full setlist here, and photos below:
concert calendar.