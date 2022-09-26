Gorillaz, Khruangbin and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

New Jersey indie duo the Front Bottoms swing by the Summit on Monday, while the local rockers in Immigrant's Child play the Larimer Lounge.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes rock the Summit on Tuesday, and the breakout stars of Khruangbin play Civic Center Park.
One of the most highly anticipated concerts of the year happens Wednesday, when Gorillaz "plays" Ball Arena.
If you have energy after all that, don't miss Scorpions at Ball Arena on Thursday.
The Front Bottoms
Monday, September 26, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$31
New Jersey duo the Front Bottoms play a whimsical, folksy brand of indie rock and just released their new EP, Theresa. The Joy Formidable and Mobley open.
Immigrant’s Child
Monday, September 26, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
Free
Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. Denver indie band Immigrant's Child headlines the event.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$22.50
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are a supergroup featuring members of NOFX, Lagwagon and Swingin' Utters. They write no originals and their big catalogue is all punk covers of hit songs.
Khruangbin
Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m.
Civic Center Park, Colfax Avenue and Broadway
$59.95-$129.95
Houston trio Khruangbin blends soul, dub, rock and psychedelia into a unique blend of sound. Tennis and Genesis Owusu open.
The Avalanches
Wednesday, September 28, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$27.50
Australian electronic group the Avalanches make quirky, trip-hop-influenced music, often using sample-based production. Kareem Ali opens.
Gorillaz
Wednesday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$55-$130
Virtual band Gorillaz, formed by Damon Albarn of Brit popsters Blur, plays electronic music that is equal parts disco, trip-hop and alternative rock. Earthgang opens.
Tyler Childers
Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$125
Tyler Childers blends neo-traditional country, bluegrass and folk music. His fifth record, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, comes out Friday, September 30. Noga Erez opens on the first night, with Luna and the Mountain Jets on Wednesday and Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on Thursday.
Scorpions
Thursday, September 29, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$299.50
Get your hair metal on. Scorpions released Rock Believer, the band's nineteenth album, this year. Sadly, Whitesnake had to cancel its opening performance for medical reasons.
