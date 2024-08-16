 Grace DeVine Brought Immaculate Pop to Westword Office Concert | Westword
Grace DeVine Brought Immaculate Pop Songs to Westword Office Concert

Grace DeVine performed new music off her upcoming EP, Blabble, at our office on August 15.
August 16, 2024
Grace DeVine performed at the Westword office on August 16. Emily Ferguson

Grace DeVine is a star you'll never get tired of listening to.

The pop singer had a wildly fun set at the Underground Music Showcase this year, and Westword members got to hear her immaculate tunes in an intimate office show on August 15.

DeVine played songs off her upcoming EP, Blabble, set to release on Friday, August 23. Pre-save it now, people: From what we got to hear in the acoustic set, you'll be listening to Blabble on repeat. From sarcastic and funny lyrics to an incredibly catchy beat for each song, DeVine had us all spellbound with "Gifted Child," "It Girl" (which is about Julia Fox), "Demon Vegan" (we all know one), "Florida Woman" and "Call Me Crazy," among other dazzling originals, all backed by guitarist Gregory Laut of Little Trips.

They finished off the set with an excellent cover of Taylor Swift's "August" before a post-show Q&A.

Take a look at videos of her show below, and become a Westword member so that you can join us at upcoming office concerts!
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
