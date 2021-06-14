The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Rock singer-songwriter Grace Potter headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday in support of her latest solo album, Daylight, while Nashville rock bands Cordovas and Great Peacock play two nights at Globe Hall, Cody Canada & the Departed are at Levitt Pavilion Denver, and Scarypoolparty brings his acoustic tour to the Boulder Theater. Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

K.R. Azad's Celebration of Life

Tuesday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street

Free

Drummer Krishnaswami Ramachandran Azad, who played with Brothers of Brass and Stop Motion, died last month, and those two bands will join the Lucas Parker Trio, Ghost Tapes and Sita for a celebration of his life. There will also be an open mic for friends and family to share stories/memories/jokes, and a video-game station for friends to play some of Azad’s favorites.

Grace Potter

Wednesday, June 16, 8 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

$55-$79.50

Rock singer-songwriter Grace Potter's tour in support of her third solo album, Daylight, was cut short last year by the pandemic, but she'll return to Red Rocks as part of her rescheduled tour.

Cordovas & Great Peacock

Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$15

Nashville rock bands Cordovas and Great Peacock take over Globe Hall for two nights as part of a five-night Colorado run that also includes shows at the Aggie Theatre on June 18, Black Sheep on June 19, and the Boulder Theater on June 20.

Chella & the Charm

Thursday, June 17, 8:30 p.m.

HQ, 60 South Broadway

$10

Enjoy a night of country with local acts Chella & the Charm and White Rose Motor Oil.

Cody Canada & the Departed

Thursday, June 17, 7 p.m.,

Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Free/VIP $35

Once the frontman for Red Dirt country act Cross Canadian Ragweed, Cody Canada formed the Departed a decade ago and pays homage to ’70s outlaw country legends and ’90s rock bands. Arvada country group The Barlow opens.

Doom Flamingo

Thursday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$25

Charleston, South Carolina sextet Doom Flamingo, which includes powerhouse singer Kanika Moore and Umphrey's McGee bassist Ryan Stasik, fuses dark synth reminiscent of John Carpenter's ’70s and ’80s soundtracks, with some epic guitar riffage from Thomas Kenney.

Scarypoolparty

Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$52

Scarypoolparty, aka Alejandro Aranda, will play four shows over two nights at the Boulder Theater as part of his sixteen-show acoustic tour, which also includes two sets at the Aggie Theatre on June 19.

