Gregory Alan Isakov Announces Mission Ballroom Show

AEG Presents' Mission Ballroom opens in August with the Lumineers, followed by a stellar lineup that includes the Trey Anastasio Band, Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty, Steve Miller and Marty Stuart and the double bill of Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington.
Local singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, who released Evening Machines last year, also just announced a show at the 60,000-square-foot RiNo ballroom, on Sunday, August 11; a special guest will join him. Isakov also headlines Red Rocks on Sunday, August 4, with Mountain Man opening.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tickets, $40.50 to $86, for the Mission Ballroom show go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!