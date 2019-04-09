Gregory Alan Isakov Announces Mission Ballroom Show

AEG Presents' Mission Ballroom opens in August with the Lumineers, followed by a stellar lineup that includes the Trey Anastasio Band, Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty, Steve Miller and Marty Stuart and the double bill of Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington.

Local singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, who released Evening Machines last year, also just announced a show at the 60,000-square-foot RiNo ballroom, on Sunday, August 11; a special guest will join him. Isakov also headlines Red Rocks on Sunday, August 4, with Mountain Man opening.

Tickets, $40.50 to $86, for the Mission Ballroom show go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.