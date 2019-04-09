 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Gregory Alan Isakov headlines the Mission Ballroom in August.EXPAND
Gregory Alan Isakov headlines the Mission Ballroom in August.
Brandon Marshall

Gregory Alan Isakov Announces Mission Ballroom Show

Westword Staff | April 9, 2019 | 9:22am
AA

AEG Presents' Mission Ballroom opens in August with the Lumineers, followed by a stellar lineup that includes the Trey Anastasio Band, Ben Harper and Trombone Shorty, Steve Miller and Marty Stuart and the double bill of Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington.

Local singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, who released Evening Machines last year, also just announced a show at the 60,000-square-foot RiNo ballroom, on Sunday, August 11; a special guest will join him. Isakov also headlines Red Rocks on Sunday, August 4, with Mountain Man opening.

Tickets, $40.50 to $86, for the Mission Ballroom show go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >