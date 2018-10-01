Gregory Alan Isakov Brought Much Needed Quiet to Red Rocks

Every year, more and more music manufactured on laptops, full of bleeps and bloops, consumes Red Rocks. The last night in September, however, the famed concert venue experienced something different. Crooning poet Gregory Alan Isakov offered a quiet look at the soul through music that matched the chilly blue night in its moodiness.

Isakov is no phony, and his earnestness is no ruse. Crafting music as thoughtful as his takes work. His lyrics aren’t just filled with feeling. They’re smart.

When he confessed to the Red Rocks crowd that he never imagined being able to play at the venue unless he was like Sting, he seemed to genuinely mean it. When he wondered how singing sad songs about space ever earned him a spot on that stage in front of 9,000 some fans, it was an honest question.