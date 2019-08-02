 


    Herban Planet
My Morning Jacket plays two nights at Red Rocks this weekend.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 2, 2019 | 5:55am
This weekend's lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre includes two nights of My Morning Jacket as well as Gregory Alan Isakov, while Levitt Pavilion hosts Flor de Toloache, Tower of Power and Reverend Horton Heat. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward at Dazzle, George Thorogood & the Destroyers at the Arvada Center and STYX at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

My Morning Jacket (also August 3)
$50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Flor de Toloache
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

No Limit Records Reunion Tour
$49-$99, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre

Subtronics
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kill Paris
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

One More Time
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Riot All Night
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward (also August 3)
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Tower of Power
$23-$73, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

LIVE and Bush
$54.75-$99.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Oak Ridge Boys
$27-$37, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Reel Big Fish and Bowling for Soup
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Hellyeah
$34.50-$38, 7 p.m., Summit

The Drums
$20-$22, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Nuns of Brixton
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cody Canada & the Departed
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Immigrants Freedom Fund of Colorado
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Gregory Alan Isakov
$45-$75, 7 p.m.,  Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Reverend Horton Heat
Free/VIP $30, 3 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

PRETTYMUCH
$32.95, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

STYX
$49-$59, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

George Thorogood & the Destroyers
$45-$70, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Los Straitjackets
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Amo Amo
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Sunny Sweeney
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

