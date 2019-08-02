The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

This weekend's lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre includes two nights of My Morning Jacket as well as Gregory Alan Isakov, while Levitt Pavilion hosts Flor de Toloache, Tower of Power and Reverend Horton Heat. Also on tap this weekend are two nights of Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward at Dazzle, George Thorogood & the Destroyers at the Arvada Center and STYX at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
My Morning Jacket (also August 3)
$50-$95, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Flor de Toloache
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
No Limit Records Reunion Tour
$49-$99, 8 p.m., Bellco Theatre
Subtronics
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kill Paris
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
One More Time
$10-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Riot All Night
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward (also August 3)
$15-$30, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
Tower of Power
$23-$73, 5:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
LIVE and Bush
$54.75-$99.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Oak Ridge Boys
$27-$37, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Reel Big Fish and Bowling for Soup
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Hellyeah
$34.50-$38, 7 p.m., Summit
The Drums
$20-$22, 8:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Nuns of Brixton
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Cody Canada & the Departed
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Immigrants Freedom Fund of Colorado
$10, 8 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
Gregory Alan Isakov
$45-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Reverend Horton Heat
Free/VIP $30, 3 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
PRETTYMUCH
$32.95, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
STYX
$49-$59, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
$45-$70, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Los Straitjackets
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Amo Amo
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Sunny Sweeney
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!