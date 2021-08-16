Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Denver's Velveteers Replace Wolfgang Van Halen as Guns N' Roses Opener

August 16, 2021 11:53AM

The Velveteers' fall album, Nightmare Daydream, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.
The Velveteers' fall album, Nightmare Daydream, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. Ivey Peacock
click to enlarge The Velveteers' fall album, Nightmare Daydream, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. - IVEY PEACOCK
The Velveteers' fall album, Nightmare Daydream, was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.
Ivey Peacock
Wolfgang Van Halen, who was slated to open for Guns N' Roses on Monday, August 16, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, had to cancel several nights of appearances after a member of his touring team tested positive for COVID-19. The cancellations included the Denver-area gig.

"All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time," he wrote in a statement shared on social media on August 13. "We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows."

While Van Halen fans will be disappointed by the news, the audience will be pleasantly surprised by the hard-rocking replacement: Denver's own Velveteers, who are gearing up to drop a new album, Nightmare Daydream, produced by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach.

Check out the band's latest music video, "Motel #27."

It's all too rare to see a Denver band opening for national talent at a venue as big as Dick's. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who opened for the Rolling Stones at Broncos Stadium, was one of the latest to do so. And while the Velveteers haven't yet developed Rateliff's international fan base, the act is poised to skyrocket to stardom in the months to come.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The band will headline a show of its own on November 26 at the Gothic Theatre.

The Guns N' Roses show, with the Velveteers, starts at 6 p.m. Monday, August 16, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Tickets start at $49.95 and are still available at Ticketmaster
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kyle Harris has been Westword’s Culture Editor since 2016, writing about the arts, music and film.
Contact: Kyle Harris

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation