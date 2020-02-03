 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Guns N' Roses performed at Mile High Stadium in August 2007.EXPAND
Guns N' Roses performed at Mile High Stadium in August 2007.
Aaron Thackeray for Westword

Appetite for Resurrection? Guns N' Roses Returns to Denver

Kyle Harris | February 3, 2020 | 8:02am
AA

Fresh off a show at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, Guns N' Roses just announced that it's going big in the 2020s with a global stadium tour.

The run opens in Mexico City in March and hits Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on July 29. The band promises a sampling of its catalogue, including "Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “November Rain.”

The concert tour will include founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who settled past grudges and reunited in 2016 for the Not in This Lifetime Tour. Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese will share the stage.

Related Stories

A presale for CitiCard members starts at noon on Tuesday, February 4, and runs through 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6; for more information, go to the Citi Entertainment website.

Ticket sales open for the general public at noon on Friday, February 7, at Live Nation's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >