Appetite for Resurrection? Guns N' Roses Returns to Denver

Fresh off a show at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, Guns N' Roses just announced that it's going big in the 2020s with a global stadium tour.

The run opens in Mexico City in March and hits Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on July 29. The band promises a sampling of its catalogue, including "Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “November Rain.”

The concert tour will include founding members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, who settled past grudges and reunited in 2016 for the Not in This Lifetime Tour. Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese will share the stage.

A presale for CitiCard members starts at noon on Tuesday, February 4, and runs through 10 a.m. Thursday, February 6; for more information, go to the Citi Entertainment website.

Ticket sales open for the general public at noon on Friday, February 7, at Live Nation's website.