Police Stopped Metal Band Hail Satan on the Way to a Concert

Jake Fairly: “We played our first set at the Lion’s Lair, had a fun show, then packed up the car to drive into Baker. As we pulled onto Broadway, our guitar player, Bruce, was smoking some weed. Just as he had finished exhaling, red and blue lights started flashing behind us. Bummer. Flustered after the Lion’s Lair show, we had been driving with the headlights off.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“The officer pulled Spencer, who was still dressed in his full leather-and-spike stage costume, out of the car for a roadside test. The likelihood of us making the second show suddenly seemed grim. After a few minutes, Spencer returned to the car and muttered, ‘I think I killed that.’ The officer came back and said, ‘Have a good show!’ She handed us a card with her phone number on it: 303-666-xxxx. I think it was really just the Devil checking up on us.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

Hail Satan plays the Lion’s Lair on Sunday, September 23.