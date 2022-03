Hall, WHORES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

If you've ever had the overwhelming desire to see Hall without that hanger-on Oates, you're in luck. He's coming to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, May 18, with his other band, the aptly named Daryl's House Band. You'll also get a set by progressive rock weirdo Todd Rundgren. Tickets are $79.50-$199.50.Atlanta noise rock/sludge metal band WHORES comes to the hi-dive on Wednesday, June 15. Tickets are $18-$20. Texas Hippie Coalition is playing the Wild Goose Saloon on Saturday, May 21. Tickets are $25.Sun., April 3, 12 p.m., $10Fri., April 8, 7 p.m., $24Sun., April 10, 4 p.m., $20Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $25Sat., April 23, 7 p.m., $20Sun., April 24, 1 p.m., $15Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., $15With Kill Bill: The Rapper, Airospace and Scuare, Tues., April 12, 8 p.m., $15The Heaux Tales Tour: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m. $49.50-$89.50With BLACKSTARKIDS, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50With Epica, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $25Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $25.Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15With High Tone Son of a Bitch and Jeff Pinkus, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $25With Bummer and Capra, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $18-$20With Wisteria and Julian St. Nightmare, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15Sat., April 9, 7 p.m., $10-$15With Glasear and Juno, Tues., May 10, 8 p.m., $18Wed., April 6, 7 p.m., $25Wed., May 18, 7 p.m., $25Sun., May 22, 7 p.m., $29.99With Strawberry Girls, Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., $20With Toxic Holocaust, Tues., July 5, 7 p.m., $24With Corsicana, People In General, Knuckle Pups, Sat., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20With Thrice and Anxious, Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m. $30-$75With PhaseOne, Tsuruda and Ace Aura b2b Papa Khan, Friday, June 17, 9 p.m., $24.99-$75.Thu., April 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$30With special guest Todd Rundgren, Wed., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $79.50-$199.50.With SeptembersRich, Fri., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $29.50With NNAMDÏ and Catbite, Thu., June 23, 7 p.m., $20With Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition, Tues., August 23, 7 p.m., $27With Lola Black, Sin on Six and Heartsick Heroine, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $25