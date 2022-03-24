Support Us

Hall, WHORES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

March 24, 2022 5:55AM

Daryl Hall, the one on the left, is coming to Denver.
If you've ever had the overwhelming desire to see Hall without that hanger-on Oates, you're in luck. He's coming to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, May 18, with his other band, the aptly named Daryl's House Band. You'll also get a set by progressive rock weirdo Todd Rundgren. Tickets are $79.50-$199.50.

Atlanta noise rock/sludge metal band WHORES comes to the hi-dive on Wednesday, June 15. Tickets are $18-$20.

Texas Hippie Coalition is playing the Wild Goose Saloon on Saturday, May 21. Tickets are $25.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BUFFALO ROSE

School of Rock Littleton: Sun., April 3, 12 p.m., $10
Stone Beat Invasion & Ten Years Gone: Fri., April 8, 7 p.m., $24
Sunday Swing with the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra: Sun., April 10, 4 p.m., $20
Petty Nicks Experience: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $25
Message in a Bottle (Police Tribute) with Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute): Sat., April 23, 7 p.m., $20
Colorado Blues Society: Sun., April 24, 1 p.m., $15
Forever Man Tribute to Eric Clapton with Radio Free Denver: Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., $15

CERVANTES' OTHER SIDE

Rav: With Kill Bill: The Rapper, Airospace and Scuare, Tues., April 12, 8 p.m., $15

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m. $49.50-$89.50
COIN: Uncanny Valley Tour: With BLACKSTARKIDS, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
SABATON-The Tour to End All Tours: With Epica, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

GRIZZLY ROSE

Aaron Watson: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $25
Blackhawk: Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $25.
The Great Divide: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15

GOOSETOWN TAVERN

The Whitmore Sisters: Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15

HI-DIVE

Weedeater: With High Tone Son of a Bitch and Jeff Pinkus, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $25
WHORES: With Bummer and Capra, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $18-$20
French Police: With Wisteria and Julian St. Nightmare, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15

KING CENTER

Colorado Collaborators Showcase (CoCoSho): Sat., April 9, 7 p.m., $10-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE

ericdoa: With Glasear and Juno, Tues., May 10, 8 p.m., $18

LOST LAKE

OURS: Wed., April 6, 7 p.m., $25

MARQUIS THEATER

Kalan.frfr: Wed., May 18, 7 p.m., $25
Joeboy, the Young Legend Tour: Sun., May 22, 7 p.m., $29.99
Thank You Scientist: With Strawberry Girls, Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., $20
Darkest Hour: With Toxic Holocaust, Tues., July 5, 7 p.m., $24

MERCURY CAFE

Lady Denim: With Corsicana, People In General, Knuckle Pups, Sat., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20

MISSION BALLROOM

Bayside: With Thrice and Anxious, Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m. $30-$75
Maruada: With PhaseOne, Tsuruda and Ace Aura b2b Papa Khan, Friday, June 17, 9 p.m., $24.99-$75.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

MGNR (Aaron Magner of the Disco Biscuits): Thu., April 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Daryl Hall and the Daryl's House Band: With special guest Todd Rundgren, Wed., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $79.50-$199.50.

SUMMIT

Yeat - 2 Alivë Tour: With SeptembersRich, Fri., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $29.50
Jeff Rosenstock: With NNAMDÏ and Catbite, Thu., June 23, 7 p.m., $20
Deicide Legion Tour 2022: With Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition, Tues., August 23, 7 p.m., $27

WILD GOOSE SALOON

Texas Hippie Coalition: With Lola Black, Sin on Six and Heartsick Heroine, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $25

