Hall, WHORES and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BUFFALO ROSE
School of Rock Littleton: Sun., April 3, 12 p.m., $10
Stone Beat Invasion & Ten Years Gone: Fri., April 8, 7 p.m., $24
Sunday Swing with the Flatirons Jazz Orchestra: Sun., April 10, 4 p.m., $20
Petty Nicks Experience: Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $25
Message in a Bottle (Police Tribute) with Just a Girl (No Doubt Tribute): Sat., April 23, 7 p.m., $20
Colorado Blues Society: Sun., April 24, 1 p.m., $15
Forever Man Tribute to Eric Clapton with Radio Free Denver: Friday, April 29, 7 p.m., $15
CERVANTES' OTHER SIDE
Rav: With Kill Bill: The Rapper, Airospace and Scuare, Tues., April 12, 8 p.m., $15
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Jazmine Sullivan: The Heaux Tales Tour: Fri., April 1, 7 p.m. $49.50-$89.50
COIN: Uncanny Valley Tour: With BLACKSTARKIDS, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
SABATON-The Tour to End All Tours: With Epica, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
GRIZZLY ROSE
Aaron Watson: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $25
Blackhawk: Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $25.
The Great Divide: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15
GOOSETOWN TAVERN
The Whitmore Sisters: Thu., April 14, 8:30 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Weedeater: With High Tone Son of a Bitch and Jeff Pinkus, Mon., May 23, 8 p.m., $25
WHORES: With Bummer and Capra, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $18-$20
French Police: With Wisteria and Julian St. Nightmare, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15
KING CENTER
Colorado Collaborators Showcase (CoCoSho): Sat., April 9, 7 p.m., $10-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
ericdoa: With Glasear and Juno, Tues., May 10, 8 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE
OURS: Wed., April 6, 7 p.m., $25
MARQUIS THEATER
Kalan.frfr: Wed., May 18, 7 p.m., $25
Joeboy, the Young Legend Tour: Sun., May 22, 7 p.m., $29.99
Thank You Scientist: With Strawberry Girls, Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., $20
Darkest Hour: With Toxic Holocaust, Tues., July 5, 7 p.m., $24
MERCURY CAFE
Lady Denim: With Corsicana, People In General, Knuckle Pups, Sat., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $15-$20
MISSION BALLROOM
Bayside: With Thrice and Anxious, Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m. $30-$75
Maruada: With PhaseOne, Tsuruda and Ace Aura b2b Papa Khan, Friday, June 17, 9 p.m., $24.99-$75.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
MGNR (Aaron Magner of the Disco Biscuits): Thu., April 7, 8:30 p.m., $22-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Daryl Hall and the Daryl's House Band: With special guest Todd Rundgren, Wed., May 18, 7:30 p.m., $79.50-$199.50.
SUMMIT
Yeat - 2 Alivë Tour: With SeptembersRich, Fri., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $29.50
Jeff Rosenstock: With NNAMDÏ and Catbite, Thu., June 23, 7 p.m., $20
Deicide Legion Tour 2022: With Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition, Tues., August 23, 7 p.m., $27
WILD GOOSE SALOON
Texas Hippie Coalition: With Lola Black, Sin on Six and Heartsick Heroine, Sat., May 21, 7 p.m., $25
