Halsey, Ganja White Night and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Halsey, who releases Manic next week, stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 27 in support of the album with blackbear and PVRIS opening. No word on price yet, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m.
Ganja White Night headlines Wobblerocks at Red Rocks on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde and Computa B2B Matt Doe are also on the bill on Friday, while Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound and Khiva open on Saturday. Tickets, $42 to $85, are on sale now.
Zeds Dead returns to Red Rocks for the seventh annual Dead Rocks on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3. Tickets, $55 to $80, go on sale Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Satsang: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m.
MNMLST: With Wall of the Fallen, Fighting the Phoenix, the Endless Line, Ov, Fri., March 6, 7 p.m.
Top Flite Empire and Dose: Thu., Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Luttrell: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
Magic Sword & Dance With the Dead: With Das Mortal, Mon., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $19.50-$23.
Post Animal: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Windhand: Thu., June 4, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Billy Strings: Thu., April 2, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., April 3, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., April 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Hot Buttered Rum: With Lonesome Days and more, Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Monophonics: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Glitteratti: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $12.
Octopus Tree (single release & tour kick off): Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
South to Cedars: Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Joywave: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
Saucy!: Mon., Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., $25.
CU Rave Club Presents: Speakerbox: Ft. Brazen, Exo, Yoko B2B Skizoh, Optix B2B Derpstra and more, Mon., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Magic Beans, Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.
Speakerbox: Mon., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Lucy Daydream: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Prism Palace: Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
LOST LAKE
Crobot: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Dog Fashion Disco: Sun., June 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
French Cuffs: Wed., Jan. 8, $10-$12.
Kesha: With Big Freedia, Mon., May 11, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$149.50.
Slander Presents The Eye: Ft. Dylan Matthew, Eptic, Shadient, Sat., May 30, 6 p.m., $29.75-$89.
Bombay Bicycle Club: With Sports Team, Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $29.75-$65.
Manuel Mijares: Sun., April 19, 7 p.m., $35-$150.
KIDZ BOP: Sun., Sept. 6, 4 p.m., $35-$95.
Pat McGee Band: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Antibalas: Sat., Feb. 29, 7 p.m., $25.
Black Heart Shaped Box: Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $11.25-$12.
Denver's 5th Annual Goth Prom: With the Cruxshadows, Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., $30-$75.
Kenny White: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Ley Line: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Storyhill: Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
