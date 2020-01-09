Halsey, Ganja White Night and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ganja White Night plays two nights at Red Rocks in April.

Halsey, who releases Manic next week, stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 27 in support of the album with blackbear and PVRIS opening. No word on price yet, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17, at 10 a.m.

Ganja White Night headlines Wobblerocks at Red Rocks on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18. Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde and Computa B2B Matt Doe are also on the bill on Friday, while Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound and Khiva open on Saturday. Tickets, $42 to $85, are on sale now.

Zeds Dead returns to Red Rocks for the seventh annual Dead Rocks on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3. Tickets, $55 to $80, go on sale Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Satsang: Thu., April 9, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

MNMLST: With Wall of the Fallen, Fighting the Phoenix, the Endless Line, Ov, Fri., March 6, 7 p.m.

Top Flite Empire and Dose: Thu., Feb. 6, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER



Luttrell: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

Magic Sword & Dance With the Dead: With Das Mortal, Mon., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $19.50-$23.

Post Animal: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Windhand: Thu., June 4, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Billy Strings: Thu., April 2, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., April 3, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., April 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Hot Buttered Rum: With Lonesome Days and more, Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Monophonics: Sat., March 28, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Glitteratti: Fri., March 20, 9 p.m., $12.

Octopus Tree (single release & tour kick off): Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

South to Cedars: Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Joywave: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.

Saucy!: Mon., Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., $25.

FOX THEATRE

CU Rave Club Presents: Speakerbox: Ft. Brazen, Exo, Yoko B2B Skizoh, Optix B2B Derpstra and more, Mon., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Magic Beans, Fri., March 6, 9 p.m., $23.50-$25.

Speakerbox: Mon., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Lucy Daydream: Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Prism Palace: Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE



Crobot: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Dog Fashion Disco: Sun., June 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

French Cuffs: Wed., Jan. 8, $10-$12.

MISSION BALLROOM

Kesha: With Big Freedia, Mon., May 11, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$149.50.

Slander Presents The Eye: Ft. Dylan Matthew, Eptic, Shadient, Sat., May 30, 6 p.m., $29.75-$89.

OGDEN THEATRE

Bombay Bicycle Club: With Sports Team, Mon., April 20, 8 p.m., $29.75-$65.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Manuel Mijares: Sun., April 19, 7 p.m., $35-$150.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

DeadRocks VII: Zeds Dead: Thu., July 2, 5 p.m.; Fri., July 3, 5 p.m., $42.50-$80.

Dispatch with The Colorado Symphony: With Ripe, Emelise, Thu., July 30, 7 p.m., $49.50-$75.

Ganja White Night: With Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Stratus B2B Walter Wilde, Computa B2B Matt Doe (4/17), Mala, The Widdler, Ternion Sound, Khiva (4/18), Fri., April 17, 6 p.m.; Sat., April 18, 6 p.m., $40-$85.

Halsey: With Blackbear and PVRIS, Mon., July 27, 7 p.m.

KIDZ BOP: Sun., Sept. 6, 4 p.m., $35-$95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Pat McGee Band: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

SUMMIT

Antibalas: Sat., Feb. 29, 7 p.m., $25.

Black Heart Shaped Box: Fri., Feb. 14, 7 p.m., $11.25-$12.

Denver's 5th Annual Goth Prom: With the Cruxshadows, Sat., June 27, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Kenny White: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Ley Line: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Storyhill: Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

