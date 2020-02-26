No Touch Found Quick Success – And Now the Duo's Breaking Up

Looking to pursue different creative outlets, the members of the electro-soul band No Touch are parting ways.

Becoming a finalist for 93.3's Hometown for the Holidays was a pleasant surprise for Denver electro-soul band No Touch, but not something the duo expected to happen — especially just as the two members decided to part ways.

Producer Colin Mulligan and singer Cassie Wilson enjoyed the music they were making, but they were being drawn in different creative directions. Mulligan was looking to do more production, and Wilson was becoming more focused on her solo indie-folk project, Cous.

“It’s a kind of direction I’m really looking forward in and really giving it my full heart and soul,” says Wilson. “And I’m really stoked for what Colin is working on.”

At this point, Mulligan and Wilson had to be honest with themselves: Do they stick it out and see where the success goes, or do they part ways and pursue the music they truly want to play?

It takes a lot for a band to have this conversation, and to their credit, now that they've decided to call it quits, Mulligan and Wilson are parting as friends.

“There’s no animosity or anything," Mulligan says. "It’s tough, because we had that push, and we were getting that momentum, but at the same time, you have to be thinking forward into the future and seeing where creatively we want to focus our energy. Calling it at this stage was the right thing to do, even though it can be hard."

For Wilson and Mulligan, who formed the band while attending the University of Colorado in 2018, playing music together was a fun, creative way to pass their free time. They never expected it to go anywhere.

“When we started out, we had zero expectations," says Mulligan. "We had no idea where it could go. We just kind of rolled along with the journey."

After making a few tracks together, things started to happen for No Touch locally. Those tracks got some radio play, but Mulligan and Wilson know that success would only pay off if they were both fully invested.

“I have a lot of gratitude for No Touch," says Wilson. "We got to do a lot of cool stuff, and I’m looking forward to going out with a bang with our Marquis show."

No Touch plays at 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street. Tickets are $15 and available at the Marquis website.