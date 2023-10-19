SZA Makes Us Fall in Love at Ball Arena Performance

SZA
played to an overjoyed audience when she brought her SOS Tour
to Denver's Ball Arena
on October 18, even kicking off the show inside the crowd, serenading fans. As she walked to the stage, she told the audience how incredible the energy felt in the room and how much it means to her.
The Grammy-winner played in front of dreamy set designs of sunsets and storms. SZA's setlist
, which included five "acts," included songs from her latest album, SOS
; find the whole setlist here
. Her opener was eighteen-year-old singer-songwriter D4vd
, who shared heartfelt ballots that primed the audience for the night ahead.
Take a look at photos from SZA's steamy Denver performance below:
SZA started off her show in the audience to connect with fans.
Jacqueline Collins
Striking set designs added to the performance throughout the night.
Jacqueline Collins
SZA released her first album, Ctrl, in 2017.
Jacqueline Collins
sHer first album was the longest-charting R&B album by a woman on Billboard 200.
Jacqueline Collins
SZA's influences include Etta James and Lauryn Hill.
Jacqueline Collins
D4vd, who opened the show, is only a couple years into his music career.
Jacqueline Collins
D4vd is now a RIAA Multi-Platinum certified artist.
Jacqueline Collins
SZA's show included five "acts."
Jacqueline Collins
SZA is considered one of the best mainstream R&B singer-songwriters at this time, and she showed us why at Ball Arena.
Jacqueline Collins