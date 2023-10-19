 SZA Made Denver Fall in Love at Ball Arena Performance | Westword
SZA Makes Us Fall in Love at Ball Arena Performance

The Grammy-winner played in front of dreamy set designs of sunsets and storms.
October 19, 2023
SZA played Denver's Ball Arena on October 18.
SZA played Denver's Ball Arena on October 18.
SZA played to an overjoyed audience when she brought her SOS Tour to Denver's Ball Arena on October 18, even kicking off the show inside the crowd, serenading fans. As she walked to the stage, she told the audience how incredible the energy felt in the room and how much it means to her.

The Grammy-winner played in front of dreamy set designs of sunsets and storms. SZA's setlist, which included five "acts," included songs from her latest album, SOS; find the whole setlist here. Her opener was eighteen-year-old singer-songwriter D4vd, who shared heartfelt ballots that primed the audience for the night ahead.

Take a look at photos from SZA's steamy Denver performance below:
click to enlarge woman singing into a microphone in the middle of a crowd
SZA started off her show in the audience to connect with fans.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge woman performing on stage with screens showing a bright orange sunset
Striking set designs added to the performance throughout the night.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge blue lighting on a stage with a screen showing a woman a singing into a mic
SZA released her first album, Ctrl, in 2017.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge woman in blue pants singing into a mic with an orange background
sHer first album was the longest-charting R&B album by a woman on Billboard 200.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge woman throwing her head back while singing into a mic on stage
SZA's influences include Etta James and Lauryn Hill.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge man sings into a microphone on stage
D4vd, who opened the show, is only a couple years into his music career.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge man crouches while singing into a mic with a red background on a screen
D4vd is now a RIAA Multi-Platinum certified artist.
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge woman in blue pants singing into a mic with an orange background
SZA's show included five "acts."
Jacqueline Collins
click to enlarge woman in blue pants singing into a mic with an orange background
SZA is considered one of the best mainstream R&B singer-songwriters at this time, and she showed us why at Ball Arena.
Jacqueline Collins
