The Denver Bootleg: Why Ghost Tapes Gave the Joker a Fridge
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Denver Bootleg: Why Ghost Tapes Gave the Joker a Fridge

Karl Christian Krumpholz | November 19, 2019 | 6:54am
Ishka B. Phoenix of Ghost Tapes: “Once we went live on Instagram, a few friends joined in to watch the feed, including our pals Connor Terrones of The Whimsy of Things, Chree Bagheera of Ramakhandra, and my grandpa. It was a pretty boring video until there was a knock on the back door. Some dude with his face tattooed like a clown was standing on the doorstep. His name was “The Joker.” He had just gotten out of prison, and he was wondering if he could have the mini-fridge in the backyard.

“We wound up giving him the fridge, shook his hand, and sent him on his way with his new treasure. The Joker was very polite, and even gave me a silver ring from his finger in return for the mini-fridge, and that was that. Everyone was happy.”

Ghost Tapes plays Lost Lake Lounge with Emma Mayes & the Hip and Los Mocochetes on November 27.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

