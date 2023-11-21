 Rolling Stones Will Be at Denver Empower Field With Widespread Panic | Westword
Widespread Panic to Open for Rolling Stones at Empower Field This Summer

It was just announced that Widespread Panic will join the rock-and-roll icons.
April 25, 2024
Widespread Panic at Red Rocks.
Widespread Panic at Red Rocks. widespreadpanic / facebook
The Rolling Stones will fill Empower Field on June 20, 2024, when the band stops in Denver on its North American tour. And if the rock-and-roll icons weren't enough of a draw, it was just announced today, April 25, that the seminal southern-rock jam band Widespread Panic will be opening the show.

The Rolling Stones announced its Hackney Diamond tour, which stops in sixteen cities across the U.S and Canada, last November. The legendary musicians will perform the band's greatest hits as well as music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which received a Grammy nomination for the lead single, “Angry.”

Widespread Panic is just the cherry on top. It's the first time the band will perform at Empower Field, and the show will be followed by its annual three-night run at Red Rocks from June 21-23. Widespread Panic has played more shows at Red Rocks than any band in history.

AEG Presents Concerts West is the promoter of Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Rolling Stones Tour Schedule

Sunday, April 28, 2024: NRG Stadium, Houston
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Jazz Fest, New Orleans
Tuesday, May 7, 2024: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Lumen Field, Seattle
Thursday, May 23, 2024: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Thursday, May 30, 2024: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Monday, June 3, 2024: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Friday, June 7, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, June 15, 2024: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Thursday, June 20, 2024: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Thursday, June 27, 2024: Soldier Field, Chicago
Friday, July 5, 2024: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
Wednesday, July 10, 2024: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California
