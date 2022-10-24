Itchy-O, GRiZ and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Polo & Pan brings the party to Red Rocks on Monday, October 24, and The Knocks will make you dance your socks off at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, October 25.
GRiZ curates two nights of electronic-chronic at 1STBANK Center on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29.
And there's more this weekend, with Itchy-O's annual Hallowmass show returning to the Summit for two nights starting Friday, October 28, while DeadPhish Orchestra begins a three-night run at So Many Roads Brewery.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Polo & Pan: Cyclorama Tour
Monday, October 26, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$89
Styles collide with house-electronic group Polo & Pan as it showcases its ability to craft sounds from around the world. Hailing from France, this duo will be hosting a decidedly dope dance party at Red Rocks on Monday, October 26. Fellow French musicians Kids Return and Denver local act Fred Fancy open the night.
The Knocks
Tuesday, October 25, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30-$89.95
Indie-electronic act The Knocks bring a special kind of groove to the table that invokes the spirit of disco, while also encouraging a new type of Saturday night fever that will infect all those who attend their show at the Gothic. Cannons and Pink Skies open the show.
The Black Lips
Tuesday, October 25, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
After "they came, they saw, and they conquered all," these dirty psych-punkers have expanded into the country, y'all. So drop some whiskey in your tea before you head out to catch this one at the Bluebird on Tuesday. West Coast band The Soft Palms and Denver Latin rockers The Mañanas open the night.
Peel Dream Magazine
Wednesday, October 25, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$10-$12
New York-based dream-pop figures Peel Dream Magazine evoke that special kind of strangeness that you might find in an elevator in Singapore. Local acts Calamity and Duck Turnstone open the night.
Jason Boland & the Stragglers
Thursday, October 26, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$35
Oklahoma native Jason Boland brings his red-dirt country-cowboy band, the Stragglers, to reinvigorate Denver with its Wild West spirit. Muscadine Bloodline opens the show.
GRiZ: Another World
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m.
1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield
$59.50-$70
Join the party with GRiZ this weekend for an interdimensional, immersive experience called "Another World" at 1STBANK Center. GRiZ is known for his funky, soul-filled electronic production that brings live saxophone to the table whenever possible. Mize, Black Carl!, Rossy and MZG open up the show each night.
Itchy-O
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$29.50
Get your dose of occult this weekend at the Summit with Itchy-O's unforgettable dark art orchestra. Close encounters include demonic drum lines, synth serpents and trance-inducing visuals.
Julian St. Nightmare
Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$12-$15
Melding melodic riffs with gritty gothic vocals, local act Julian St. Nightmare is sure to sling some spooky synth-waves your way. Boogie on over to the Bobcat Lounge for this Halloween weekend show if you dare. Denver favorites Savage Blush and Voight open up the night.
DeadPhish Orchestra
Friday, October 28, Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, 9 p.m.
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue
$15
The Grateful Dead goes Phishing for three nights at So Many Roads this weekend. Flashback to your favorite version of either seminal jam band with Colorado tribute band DeadPhish Orchestra. Tumbledown Shack opens on Friday, and Drums and Space open on Saturday.
Post Malone: Twelve Carat Tour
Sunday, October 30, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$229.50
Austin Richard Post, a.k.a Post Malone, brings his special blend of hip-hop, trap and pop music to Denver as part of his world tour. Rap artist Roddy Ricch opens the show.
