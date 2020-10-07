Celebrate Halloween at Itchy-O's Drive-In Hallowmass

Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.

Itchy-O, the 57-member experimental percussion troupe, brought fans some summertime pandemic relief with its fiery Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath, held in the Mission Ballroom parking lot. Now the band is resurrecting its annual Halloween show as a drive-in concert series.

The event, dubbed Hallowmass Performance and Offertory, promises to build on the Sypherlot spectacle.

"Imagine a deep-space carwash at the end of Fury Road, where interstellar performers interact with vehicles to turn each car into a dancefloor, all while adhering to CDC-recommended public-health guidelines," explains the band.

The ritual will unfold at 1300 40th Street on Fridays and Saturdays from October 30 through November 7, with two performances each night.

Each show can host up to 36 vehicles; tickets are $150 per vehicle for the first row and $113 for the second row. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the early show and 8 p.m. for the late show; late entries will not be permitted.

For more information, go to the Itchy-O website.