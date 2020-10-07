 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

| Concerts |

Celebrate Halloween at Itchy-O's Drive-In Hallowmass

Kyle Harris | October 7, 2020 | 10:51am
Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.EXPAND
Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.
Alyson MacClaran
Itchy-O, the 57-member experimental percussion troupe, brought fans some summertime pandemic relief with its fiery Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath, held in the Mission Ballroom parking lot. Now the band is resurrecting its annual Halloween show as a drive-in concert series.

The event, dubbed Hallowmass Performance and Offertory, promises to build on the Sypherlot spectacle.

"Imagine a deep-space carwash at the end of Fury Road, where interstellar performers interact with vehicles to turn each car into a dancefloor, all while adhering to CDC-recommended public-health guidelines," explains the band.

The ritual will unfold at 1300 40th Street on Fridays and Saturdays from October 30 through November 7, with two performances each night.

Each show can host up to 36 vehicles; tickets are $150 per vehicle for the first row and $113 for the second row. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the early show and 8 p.m. for the late show; late entries will not be permitted.

For more information, go to the Itchy-O website.  

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

