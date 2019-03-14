 


Excision, Denver's Gay Men's Chorus, Mandolin Orange and Sun of Goldfinger all play Denver this week.
Westword Music Showcase Adds CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf and More

Westword Staff | March 14, 2019 | 10:00am
The Westword Music Showcase, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, was already Denver's biggest one-day music festival — but now we're adding even more headliners to the event set for Saturday, June 29, in the Golden Triangle.

Earlier this year we announced JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband and SHAED as headliners for the two main stages. Today we're making this 25th Showcase even bigger with five more national acts, including the Scottish synth-pop giant CHVRCHES and Jai Wolf, the electronic music producer behind "Indian Summer."

Also new to the lineup: pop singer-songwriter Two Feet, funky electronic duo the Knocks, and alt-rockers the Wrecks.

Continue Reading

In addition to these national headliners, dozens of Denver bands, selected by a nominating committee of more than 250 music fans and industry reps, will take to the stage at venues throughout the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 29.

Tickets, which run $52.80 for general admission and $85 for VIP, are available at Eventbrite.

For more information, go to the Westword Music Showcase website

