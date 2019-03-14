Westword Music Showcase Adds CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf and More

Excision, Denver's Gay Men's Chorus, Mandolin Orange and Sun of Goldfinger all play Denver this week.

The Westword Music Showcase, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, was already Denver's biggest one-day music festival — but now we're adding even more headliners to the event set for Saturday, June 29, in the Golden Triangle.

Earlier this year we announced JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband and SHAED as headliners for the two main stages. Today we're making this 25th Showcase even bigger with five more national acts, including the Scottish synth-pop giant CHVRCHES and Jai Wolf, the electronic music producer behind "Indian Summer."

Also new to the lineup: pop singer-songwriter Two Feet, funky electronic duo the Knocks, and alt-rockers the Wrecks.