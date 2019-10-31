 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Journey will be joined by the Pretenders at a June 4 Pepsi Center concert.EXPAND
Journey will be joined by the Pretenders at a June 4 Pepsi Center concert.
Erik Kabik

Journey and the Pretenders Headed to Denver

Kyle Harris | October 31, 2019 | 8:37am
AA

The epic rock band Journey will team up with the legendary Pretenders for a sixty-date tour that runs from Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12.

This version of Journey will include founding members Neal Schon and Ross Valory, longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith, and lead singer Arnel Pineda. Both bands promise an evening of hits.

The tour arrives at the Pepsi Center on June 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >