Journey and the Pretenders Headed to Denver

Journey will be joined by the Pretenders at a June 4 Pepsi Center concert.

The epic rock band Journey will team up with the legendary Pretenders for a sixty-date tour that runs from Friday, May 15, through Saturday, September 12.

This version of Journey will include founding members Neal Schon and Ross Valory, longtime members Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith, and lead singer Arnel Pineda. Both bands promise an evening of hits.

The tour arrives at the Pepsi Center on June 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the Pepsi Center and Live Nation websites.