 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
JPEGMAFIA performing at the Ogden Theatre on March 18 as part of the Smile, You're on Camera Tour.EXPAND
JPEGMAFIA performing at the Ogden Theatre on March 18 as part of the Smile, You're on Camera Tour.
Brandon Johnson

JPEGMAFIA: Every Music Journalist Is a "Turkey Ass N*gga"

Kyle Harris | October 18, 2019 | 6:29am
AA

JPEGMAFIA goes by @darkskinmanson on Twitter, where he's noisy and furious. If hip-hop still has teeth, they're in his mouth. And recently he's been gnashing them at music journalists.

When Peggy, the nickname the musician born Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks goes by, comes to the Bluebird Theater on October 24, he's likely to prove himself once again to be one of the few artists taking actual risks, courting real controversy and keeping things edgy — musically (his sound is about as pleasing as a war zone), physically (he's dizzying to watch as he darts around stage) and lyrically (his tongue's an AK-47, blasting at the White House, Morrissey and Drake alike, along with about a million others).

While a few enjoy his lashings, others can't stand him. When he opened for Flume at Red Rocks earlier this year, the EDM producer's fans tweeted at him, begging him to quit music.

Related Stories

"I really wanted to give these openers a chance but jpegmafia just gave me ear cancer," wrote Hayden Temple of Wonderland RR.

Peggy's response: "Spent most my night in the crowd & the EDM bros had no smoke for me. But plenty of tweets. Imagine being THIS PUSSY. I’m in your face don’t tweet me white boy say something or sit your weak ass down and enjoy the transformer noises hoe."

One of his latest jabs is at us music writers.

In a recent tweet on the subject, he wrote: "Why is every music journalist a turkey ass nigga in real life?"

He goes on: "All these niggas the same exact ration of corny and delusional."

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

...and on: "Like imagine having no talent and barely making 30k a year talking about talented niggas all day and thinking u the shit for it."

By no means is he alone in swinging at journalists. Earlier this year, Lizzo took umbrage with us. So did Lana Del Rey. And don't forget the commander-in-chief, who has been attempting to incite violence against reporters worldwide. 

But Peggy's not Trump. Neither is he Lizzo or Lana Del Rey. He's an underground rapper who hasn't exactly topped Billboard charts and doesn't seem to care.

The responses to his remarks about journalists are pretty funny — if not cringe-inducing:

"Cause bruh imagine not having the talent to do something so you just have to write about it forever," wrote Bubble Boy.

"Because they think a degree from some bum ass college, dressing off the mannequin at urban outfitters, and listening to Mac Demarco makes them cultured and well versed," added CHAND\_ER.

"Cause they old and white," weighed in Emotional Machine.

DJ Firecrotch even dredged up the old Frank Zappa line about rock critics: "Most rock journalism is people who can’t write interviewing people who can’t talk for people who can’t read."

Pigeons & Planes responded by inviting Peggy to the music blog's office to play ping-pong.

His response: "Can I bring my gloc 19?"

JPEGMAFIA plays at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the Bluebird Theater. Tickets are $22 to $25 and available at AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >