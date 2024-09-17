Justin Timberlake Coming to Ball Arena on Tour

The tour — his first in five years — has already seen Timberlake perform 53 shows across North America and Europe. The concerts promise two hours of "back-to-back hits," with 29 songs total, according to a press release. The tour comes on the heels of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought I Was.
Even though Timberlake expressed fears that his DWI in the Hamptons this summer would "ruin the tour," he recently snagged a plea deal, and the world tour is only getting bigger. Photos from the tour show massive production efforts, with the former NSYNC member on top of a giant cube, strumming the guitar for some acoustic songs and, of course, dancing.
Justin Timberlake Denver TicketsPre-sales will be available to Citi and Verizon customers starting Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m., and continuing through 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22.
All tickets become available on Monday, September 23, at 10 a.m. through justintimberlake.com.
Justin Timberlake New Tour DatesMonday, January 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wednesday, January 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Saturday, January 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Mon Jan 20 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Thursday, January 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Saturday, January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Tuesday, January 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Monday, February 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center