Justin Timberlake Coming to Ball Arena on Tour

"What tour?" "THE WORLD TOUR!!!"
September 17, 2024
Justin Timberlake comes to Ball Arena in Denver on January 28.
Justin Timberlake comes to Ball Arena in Denver on January 28. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake will continue his Forget Tomorrow World Tour next year, adding eight new U.S. performances, including a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, January 28.

The tour — his first in five years — has already seen Timberlake perform 53 shows across North America and Europe. The concerts promise two hours of "back-to-back hits," with 29 songs total, according to a press release. The tour comes on the heels of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought I Was.

Even though Timberlake expressed fears that his DWI in the Hamptons this summer would "ruin the tour," he recently snagged a plea deal, and the world tour is only getting bigger. Photos from the tour show massive production efforts, with the former NSYNC member on top of a giant cube, strumming the guitar for some acoustic songs and, of course, dancing.
click to enlarge Justin Timberlake on his world tour.
Justin Timberlake on his world tour.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Denver Tickets

Pre-sales will be available to Citi and Verizon customers starting Wednesday, September 18, at 10 a.m., and continuing through 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22.

All tickets become available on Monday, September 23, at 10 a.m. through justintimberlake.com.
click to enlarge Justin Timberlake on his world tour.
Justin Timberlake got his start in the Mickey Mouse Club.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake New Tour Dates

Monday, January 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wednesday, January 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Saturday, January 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Mon Jan 20 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Thursday, January 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Saturday, January 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Tuesday, January 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Monday, February 3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
