Justin Timberlake Bruises Vocal Cords, Reschedules Denver Concert

Justin Timberlake, who is suffering from a case of bruised vocal cords, had to reschedule an October 24 Madison Square Garden concert. That caused a domino effect in his schedule that has led to a change in his Denver date at the Pepsi Center.
The concert, originally slated for January 29, has been moved to January 28.
Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Tickets will be honored for the new date and are still on sale for $49.50 to $250.
For more information about the concert, go to Timberlake's website or visit Live Nation online.
