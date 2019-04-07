 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Kayla Marque
Kayla Marque
Jake Holschuh

Celebrating 25 Years of the Westword Music Showcase: Kayla Marque

Kyle Harris | April 7, 2019 | 6:55am
AA

On June 29, we'll present our 25th Westword Music Showcase. The event has grown dramatically since it was founded in 1995 with just a handful of bands playing around LoDo. In 2019, more than 75 local acts will fill venues throughout the Golden Triangle, while national headliners CHVRCHES, Jai Wolf, JAUZ, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, lovelytheband, the Knocks, the Wrecks and SHAED will play the two main stages.

Many of the artists who have participated in the Showcase have gone on to worldwide success, while others continue to perform for loyal local audiences. And some have cashed in and left music altogether.

Kayla Marque comes from a long line of Denver musicians. As a solo artist and with her band, she writes and performs stirring songs. While she prefers to avoid genre labels, her sound is influenced by folk, soul, hip-hop, indie rock and R&B. We recently caught up with Marque to ask about her experiences playing the Westword Music Showcase and her thoughts about Denver's music scene.

Related Stories

Westword: What memories and stories do you have of playing Westword Music Showcase?

One of my favorite memories actually is three years ago, when the power went out! Haha! I was with my full band, and we were on the guitar solo of our second song, and the whole block went out. Sounds awful, but it turned out really cool. I just had everyone get comfortable on the floor, and I finished the set completely unplugged. It was intimate and unforgettable for me!

How has your own band evolved since playing Showcase?

I have evolved and grown so much as a person and an artist since my very first [Showcase] set. I'm recording album number two, and I think I can say I've found a sound that is as weird and authentic as I am. I can't wait for people to hear the new sound!

Denver's music scene has changed a lot over the past 25 years. What are your thoughts on its evolution?

Denver has changed in many ways over the years, and I am happy to have festivals that celebrate the amazing artists that make up this community. The progression of diversity and inclusivity is good to see. I hope to see more of that.

The 25th Westword Music Showcase will sound off in the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 29. Get tickets and more details at westwordshowcase.com.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >