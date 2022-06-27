Keb' Mo', Santana and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Keb' Mo' comes to Chautauqua Park in Boulder tonight. Over in Morrison, Third Eye Blind will be at Red Rocks, with Taking Back Sunday.
Fleet Foxes play the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, while Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown brings jazz to Red Rocks.
One of the best shows happens Wednesday, when the legendary Santana plays Ball Arena. The Unlikely Candidates also rock Meow Wolf.
Kraftwerk brings 3-D to Red Rocks on Thursday, and Denver indie rockers Wildermiss play Meow Wolf.
Keb' Mo'
Monday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Park Trailhead, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder
$47-$65
California-born Keb' Mo' folds folk, rock, jazz, pop and country into his own brand of Delta blues-inspired music. He released his latest record, Good to be..., earlier this year, and his style has been referred to as "postmodern blues." New Jersey Americana singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato opens the evening. If you need more, Keb' plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on June 29.
Third Eye Blind
Monday, June 27, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.75-$89.75
Some people found grunge too rough around the edges, and bands like Third Eye Blind came to the rescue along with Everclear and Cake and their ilk. Taking Back Sunday is also on the bill, so 35-year-old emo kids, rejoice!
Fleet Foxes
Tuesday, June 28, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$55-99.50
Mission Ballroom has comfortable seats in the back, perfect for being lulled into a hypnotic state by Fleet Foxes' somber, vocally rich compositions. Tim Bernardes of Brazilian rockers O Terno starts off the proceedings.
Trombone Shorty's Voodoo Threauxdown
Tuesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$46.75-$75
New Orleans jazzman Trombone Shorty has a new record out on Blue Note called Lifted. He's bringing a large cast to Red Rocks for an evening of music. The lineup includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr., Dumpstaphunk performing the music of the Meters, and the Soul Rebels.
Santana
Wednesday, June 29, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$149.50
The master of Latin jazz and rock-and-roll fusion descends upon Ball Arena. The band released its 26th studio record, Blessings and Miracles, last year. Earth, Wind & Fire opens, so prepare to dance like Elaine Benes or Al Czervik. The choice is yours.
The Unlikely Candidates
Wednesday, June 29, 8 p.m.
Meow Wolf (The Perplexiplex), 1338 First Street
$20
Texas indie-rock outfit the Unlikely Candidates dropped their debut full-length Panther Island this year, an album a long time in the making, considering the band started in 2008. The single "Novacaine" is a bombastic, dancey number, and another single, "Sunshine," is a synth-laden piece of pop fun.
Kraftwerk
Thursday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95-$129.95
Kraftwerk's synthesizer-based music has been massively influential on the bands that followed it, including purveyors of synth-pop, post-punk and all kinds of electronic and dance music. The German band is bringing a visually stimulating 3-D show to Red Rocks.
Wildermiss
Thursday, June 30, 7 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$20-$25
Currently a trio, Denver's Wilderness makes fun, high-energy indie rock propelled to greater heights by singer Emma Cole's soaring, attention-grabbing vocals. The band generally sells out its Denver shows, so grab your tickets early.
