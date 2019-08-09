 


    Herban Planet
KGNU seeks used records and discs ahead of its annual vinyl and CD sale.EXPAND
KGNU seeks used records and discs ahead of its annual vinyl and CD sale.
Ninac26 / Flickr

KGNU Wants Your Used Vinyl for Its Annual CD and Record Sale

Kyle Harris | August 9, 2019 | 10:24am
Westword recently wrote about Denver DJ Musa Bailey, who cleared out hundreds of records from his parents' garage. The process was a struggle – but ultimately liberating.

"It’s part of this corny cycle of life among DJs and especially record collectors: putting records back into the ether so you can get more records," Bailey told Westword.

Whether you're inspired by Bailey, or perhaps Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo, Boulder and Denver-based independent radio station KGNU is offering you the chance to lighten your load, in advance of its Annual Record and CD Sale this September

The station is looking for "gently used audio treasure." Donations can be set up by calling 303-825-5468 or by emailing dave@kgnu.org.

If you're looking to build up your music load, go to KGNU's Annual Record and CD Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, or at the station's Fifteenth Annual Party, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at 700 Kalamath Street. For more information, go to KGNU's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

