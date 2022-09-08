Support Us

Khruangbin, Béla Fleck and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

September 8, 2022 5:15AM

Khruangbin is playing Civic Center Park on Tuesday, September 27, with Tennis and Genesis Owusu opening. Tickets are $59.95-$129.95.

And if you like to plan ahead: Béla Fleck is playing Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $15-$98.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Foxy Shazam - Hidden Treasure Tour: With Thumpasaurus and Lung, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $25
Lee Fields: The Sentimental Fool Tour: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $26.75
Jason Boland & the Stragglers: With Muscadine Bloodline, Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $35
The Railbenders: Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $28-$149
Blu DeTiger: With Tiffany Day, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Béla Fleck: Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98

BOULDER THEATER
Mirage: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $10
The Floozies: A Nightmare on Funk Street: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Noah Kahan: With Stephen Sanchez, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., $29.50-$32

CARIBOU ROOM
Big Richard: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Protoje: Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.50
Bino Rideaux: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $22-$122
Joyner Lucas: Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$450
Jerry Joseph: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20
Marvel Years: Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $20-$23
Hirie: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $22-$49.50
kLL sMTH: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m.
Dopapod: Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
Jean Dawson: Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Couch: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20
Damian Lazarus: Sat., Nov. 12, 8:30 p.m., $42-$75.50

CIVIC CENTER PARK
Khruangbin: With Tennis and Genesis Owusu, Tue., Sept. 27, 6 p.m., $59.95-$129.95

1ST BANK CENTER
GRiZ: Another World: With Mize and Black Carl! (10/28), with Rossy and MZG (10/29), Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $59.50-$70

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Mercyful Fate: With Kreator and Midnight, Tue., Nov. 1, 6 p.m., $54.75-$89.75
Jinjer: USA Tour: Thu., Nov. 3, 5 p.m., $37-$67
I Prevail: True Power Tour: Fri., Nov. 4, 6 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $39.50-$66.50
Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Tour: Fri., Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., $39.75-$69.75

FOX THEATRE
Choir! Choir! Choir!: Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
The Funk Hunters: With The Sponges, Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Mr. Carmack: Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $20-$25

GOTHIC THEATRE
Matisyahu: With NIKO IS, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
I Am an Athlete: Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $45-$60
Adam Melchor: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$30

HERMAN'S HIDEAWAY
Crazy Town's Pre-Halloween Party: Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m.

HI-DIVE
Church of Cash: With Kyle Moon & The Misled, Thu., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $19.99
George Cessna: With Rose Variety, Fainting Dreams and DBUK, Fri., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Duel: With Shepherd, Abrams and Old Skin., Sat., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Portrayal of Guilt: With Thieves Guild and Edith Pike, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Divide and Dissolve: With Matriarch., Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m.
Austen Carroll & the Better Neighbors: With Earth to Luna and Bear & the Beasts, Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$12
French Cassettes: With King Ropes., Thu., Sept. 29, 9 p.m.
Ealdor Bealu: With Green Druid, Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m.
Blood Red Shoes: With MZ Neon, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Ceramic Animal: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Captured! By Robots!: With Axeslasher and Valiomierda, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m.
Evolfo: With Oh, Rose., Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15
OFF!: Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE
Eddie 9V: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $14
Charlotte Sands: With No Love for the Middle Child, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$90
David Cross: Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $25

LOADED
Aco Nasa: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Neck Deep: Mon., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $39.50
Drugdealer: Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $20
Holy Fawn: Sun., Nov. 13, 6:30 p.m., $18
Arrows in Action: Sun., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $17
The Rare Occasions: Fall 2022 Tour: Wed., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $16

MISSION BALLROOM
Duke Dumont: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $29.95-$124.95
Charley Crockett - The Man From Waco Tour: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $35.75-$124.95
Blunts & Blondes - Story of a Stoner Album Tour: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $24.95-$79
Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings Tour: With Mammoth WVH, Mon., March 20, 7 p.m., $35-$75

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ & BOWL
Burning Sister: With Ither Hest, Crimson's End and Rush at Home, Fri., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., $12-$18

NISSI'S
The BluesCircus: With the Hallelujah Horns, Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$30
An Evening With Karla Banoff: Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $32

OGDEN THEATRE
Boys Like Girls: Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $32.50
Phantoms - This Can’t Be Everything Tour: Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $19.99-$69
Kai Wachi: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $22-$79
John Craigie - Keep It Warm 2022 Tour: With Erin Rae, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $24-$28
Lyrics Born: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Pert Near Sandstone: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $13-$18

ORIENTAL THEATER
Bob Mould: Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$200
Four Year Strong: With Knucklepuck, Microwave and Youth Fountain, Mon., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $23.50-$175
Beth Orton: Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $34
Dead Boys: Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$200
So Cal Punk Invasion Tour: With Black Flag, The Dickies, TSOL, and Total Chaos, Mon., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $30-$200

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Blue October: Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $27.50-$75
Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas Tour: Sun., Dec. 4, 5 p.m., $29.50-$70
Allman Family Revival: Mon., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50
Jazz Is Dead: Sun., Jan. 15, 7:30 p.m., $35-$75

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Flatbush Zombies: With Freddie Gibbs, Danny Brown, Coast Contra and Col3trane, Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $49.95-$99.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
John Calvin Abney: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $10
Kiss the Tiger: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Antibroth Album Release: With Hex Cassette, Gabriel Albelo and The Red Scare, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Covenhoven: With Old Tom & The Lookouts, Sat., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $15
MAITA: With Allison Lorenzen and Moodlighting, Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Totem Pocket: With Immigrant’s Child and Lucid Blues, Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10
Dixie Krystals' Drag Revue!: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $10
Hello, Mountain: Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
John Mark McMillan: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $22-$35
Rebecca Rosen: Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $60-$75
Glen Phillips: Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Jessy J: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT
Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise: Sun., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $22.50
Infected Mushroom: Fri., Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m., $25
Jessie Reyez - The Yessie Tour: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $35
John Petrucci: With Mike Portnoy, Dave LaRue and Meanstreak, Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $30-$149.50
Men I Trust: Sun., Nov. 13, 7 p.m., $24-$27
Turnover: Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $25
Bad Omens Presents: A Tour of the Concrete Jungle: Sun., Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m., $23

