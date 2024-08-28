Review: Khruangbin Brings the Groove to Red Rocks on Sold-Out Denver Run

symbolizes the international set of influences that shaped our music.”

click to enlarge The band members are close friends, which contributes to their tight-knit musical chemistry. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

(Phonetically speaking, it's either kroo-ong-bin or krong-bin, depending on who you're asking or how fast you're talking.)

vocalist/guitarist Suryakant Sawhney, the group was the perfect complement for what was to come, with a jazzy and down-tempo set that also included high-energy doses of disco funk.



click to enlarge The band’s name, Khruangbin, means “airplane” in Thai. Bassist Laura Lee was learning Thai when she named the band. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Their first EP, “History of Flight,” was released in 2012. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin’s sound is often described as a blend of soul, surf rock, psychedelic rock, and funk. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge DJ Johnson is also a church organist, and both he and Mark Speer played in a gospel band before forming Khruangbin. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin's performance included copious amounts of fog and haze. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge The band was formed in Houston, Texas, and consists of Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin performing night one of two at Red Rocks. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Mark Speer is a self-taught guitarist who mimicked other instruments and developed his unique playing style. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin released their new album A LA SLA on April 5, 2024. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge A variety of global sounds, including Thai funk, Persian rock, and Jamaican dub influence Khruangbin's music. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin's Laura Lee (left) and Mark Speer (right) play back-to-back. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Fans take it all in at Khruangbin. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin released their debut album, "The Universe Smiles upon You", in 2015. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Their name is often mispronounced, but the correct pronunciation is "krong-bin". Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Khruangbin fans were feeling it all night long. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Many of their recordings are done in a barn in Burton, Texas, which contributes to their distinct sound. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Many of their recordings are done in a barn in Burton, Texas, which contributes to their distinct sound. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Laura Lee is known for wearing different wigs during performances, which has become a signature part of the band’s visual identity. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Laura Lee has a background in art history, which influences her stage outfits and the band’s visual aesthetics. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

click to enlarge Packed house for Khruangbin at Red Rocks. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)