Review: Khruangbin Brings the Groove to Red Rocks on Sold-Out Denver Run

The trio packed the iconic venue for two sets of spell-binding material.
August 28, 2024
Khruangbin's Laura Lee (left) and Mark Speer (right) rocking out.
Khruangbin's Laura Lee (left) and Mark Speer (right) rocking out. Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Khruangbin is currently dominating Denver with a sold-out run that kicked off at Mission Ballroom on August 26 before heading to Red Rocks for the next two nights. And at that iconic venue, the band seemed completely at home.

The trio of Laura Lee Ochoa (bass/vocals), Mark Speer (guitar/vocals) and DJ Johnson (drums/keyboards/vocals) has become a sensation in the past couple of years, garnering a big following with smooth tunes that blend jazz, world music, psychedelic rock, soul, funk and more for a unique sound that's completely its own. The band's name references that variety, with the members telling the Guardian that Khruangbin — the Thai word for "airplane" — "symbolizes the international set of influences that shaped our music.”
click to enlarge khruangbin at red rocks
The band members are close friends, which contributes to their tight-knit musical chemistry.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
The musicians have also said they might not have chosen the name if they knew the confusion it would cause. Until their August 27 Red Rocks show, I'd never been to a sold-out concert where so many audience members didn't know how to pronounce the name of the band they came to see. (Phonetically speaking, it's either kroo-ong-bin or krong-bin, depending on who you're asking or how fast you're talking.)

"I had no idea how to pronounce their name until the first time I saw them live," said one fan at Red Rocks, who was sure to note that he had been following Khruangbin for years.

He wasn't alone in that; I overheard many other people asking neighbors how to pronounce the monicker while waiting for Khruangbin to take the stage after the opening act, Peter Cat Recording Co. That band, which hails from Delhi, India, will be back to play the Ogden Theatre on September 24, and it's worth seeing. Fronted by vocalist/guitarist Suryakant Sawhney, the group was the perfect complement for what was to come, with a jazzy and down-tempo set that also included high-energy doses of disco funk.
click to enlarge
The band’s name, Khruangbin, means “airplane” in Thai. Bassist Laura Lee was learning Thai when she named the band.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
And then Red Rocks was awash with the soothing currents of Khruangbin, flavored by a medley of jazz and surf rock. The band kicked off with "Fifteen Fifty-Three" and "May Ninth" for its first set of twelve songs, which all gripped the audience through the set's culmination with "Les Petits Gris." Ochoa and Speer were seated at the edge of the stage, creating a sense of intimacy in the packed amphitheater, while Johnson suffused the air with soft piano chords that uplifted Speer's trills from his guitar. The windows on stage were dripping with rain, the sound of which reverberated in the background of the song until developing into a full-blown thunderstorm, with lightning emulated by flashing lights as the trio exited before the second set.
click to enlarge
Their first EP, “History of Flight,” was released in 2012.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
The entire performance was magic. Everyone in the audience was completely captivated by the sharp and seering grooves — I didn't even look at the time until the band was more than halfway through its second set. The performers' enigmatic stage presence further pulled you in, with Ochoa wearing a crown of doves while swaying with her bass and synchronizing movements with Speer, whose guitar solos were nothing short of transcendental. Even while some improvisational moments could end with cliffhangers, the teases were almost as satisfying as the crescendos themselves.

The stage was set with a backdrop of three arched windows above a platform with multiple stairs leading down to the rest of the stage, and was flooded by meticulously chosen colors that perfectly reflected the sound — sherberts, rainbows, deep blues and lavender. Many people have asked what it's like to have synesthesia; going to a Khruangbin show would give you a good idea. The colorful lights that paired with the music were precisely what I experience when streaming the band's music. 
click to enlarge
Khruangbin’s sound is often described as a blend of soul, surf rock, psychedelic rock, and funk.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The second set included several covers from the band's multi-cultural influences, such as "Il Clan de Siciliani," "Ha Fang Kheng Kan," "Je t'aime...moi non plus/ La javanai," and "Fire Cracker." The set also offered some of Khruangbin's major hits; "Time (You and I)" had everyone boogieing, including all of the venue's security, before the band mellowed out with an encore of "A Calf Born in Winter," "White Gloves" and "People Everywhere (Still Alive)."
click to enlarge
DJ Johnson is also a church organist, and both he and Mark Speer played in a gospel band before forming Khruangbin.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
By the encore, I found myself at the top of the venue, where the breeze complemented the warmth of the songs. Even a racoon darting between the two closed bars seemed to pause for a moment. In that time, everyone was spellbound; people making their way to the exits to beat traffic would inevitably pause and look back, then decide to stay just a couple minutes more.

If there was ever a band made for Red Rocks, it's Khruangbin.

See more photos of the show below:
click to enlarge
Khruangbin's performance included copious amounts of fog and haze.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
The band was formed in Houston, Texas, and consists of Laura Lee on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and Donald “DJ” Johnson on drums.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Khruangbin performing night one of two at Red Rocks.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Mark Speer is a self-taught guitarist who mimicked other instruments and developed his unique playing style.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Khruangbin released their new album A LA SLA on April 5, 2024.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
A variety of global sounds, including Thai funk, Persian rock, and Jamaican dub influence Khruangbin's music.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Khruangbin's Laura Lee (left) and Mark Speer (right) play back-to-back.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Fans take it all in at Khruangbin.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Khruangbin released their debut album, "The Universe Smiles upon You", in 2015.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Their name is often mispronounced, but the correct pronunciation is "krong-bin".
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Khruangbin fans were feeling it all night long.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Many of their recordings are done in a barn in Burton, Texas, which contributes to their distinct sound.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Many of their recordings are done in a barn in Burton, Texas, which contributes to their distinct sound.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Laura Lee is known for wearing different wigs during performances, which has become a signature part of the band’s visual identity.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Laura Lee has a background in art history, which influences her stage outfits and the band’s visual aesthetics.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
click to enlarge
Packed house for Khruangbin at Red Rocks.
Photography By: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
