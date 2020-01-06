 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

KIDZ BOP hits Denver in 2020.EXPAND
KIDZ BOP hits Denver in 2020.
Chris Molina, KIDZ BOP

KIDS BOP Will Bring Sanitized Pop Covers to Red Rocks

Kyle Harris | January 6, 2020 | 3:39pm
Children love music – the same music you do. One problem: Yours is flush with sex, drugs and cursing aplenty.

For parents who don't want to expose their children to all that lyrical content, the solution is KIDZ BOP.

KIDZ BOP – the children friendly music brand taking over daycare centers near you with hit songs sanitized for young ears – is heading out on a 59-city jaunt, including a late-summer Denver stop.

“We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition,” says KIDZ BOP President Victor Zaraya.

The tour will arrive at Red Rocks Amphitheatre at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at Live Nation and AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

