King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and This Week's Best Denver Concerts

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard begins a two-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, October 10.
On Tuesday, October 11, you'll feel like you're in Scotland at the Gothic Theatre when Gaelic Storm swings through.
Hans Gruber & the Die Hards play the Larimer Lounge with support from some stellar local bands on Wednesday, October 12, while Sand & Amber and The Hipocrats provide a mellow free show at Number 38.
Shake off your work-week stress on Thursday, October 13, at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom's weekly SHIFT DJ party with Space Wizard, or get down to some Grateful Dead tunes by The Cosmic Charlies at So Many Roads.
Here's more:
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$39.99-$75
With a prolific discography (the six-piece band once created five albums in a single year) and hundreds of concerts a year, the Australian rock group King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard has broken out from Down Under and become beloved worldwide. The two concerts will stream on Nugs.net on October 14 and 15.
Gaelic Storm
Tuesday, October 11, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway
$27.50-$50
On Tuesday evening, the Gothic will carry more of the vibe of a Scottish pub, or the third-class section of the Titanic. Gaelic Storm was the band playing the tunes Jack and Rose danced to in the feature film, after all. Although the group hails from California, Gaelic Storm's traditional Celtic music sounds straight out of Scotland.
Hans Gruber & the Die Hards
Wednesday, October 12, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
Love ska punk? Then you're in for a treat with Hans Gruber & the Die Hards. The band just released its fourth album, With a Vengeance. Local acts Younger Than Neil and Then I Fly open up the night.
Sand & Amber
Wednesday, October 12, 6 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
There's nothing better than an outdoor show with free music. Sip on Number Thirty Eight's signature cocktails while taking in the folk sounds of singer-songwriter Sand & Amber, with support from Seattle Americana duo the Hipocrats.
The Cosmic Charlies
Thursday, October 13, 9 p.m.
So Many Roads Brewery, 981 West First Avenue
$10
Seen by many as one of the most authentic Grateful Dead tribute acts, the Cosmic Charlies regularly play the Dead-themed bar So Many Roads. Take in the vintage rock-and-roll atmosphere and get down to some long, crunchy jams.
SHIFT
Thursday, October 13, 8:30 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$15-$20
Denver's Space Wizard is the star of this week's SHIFT event. The DJ is in the midst of his Space Odyssey Tour, which saw him playing EDM festivals Electric Zoo and Lost Lands. Openers include Xotix, Stellar, Hexed and Iam_Jacko.
