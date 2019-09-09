 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
KISS headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
KISS headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | September 9, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

KISS brings its End of the Road World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, while this week's lineup at Red Rocks includes Mark Knopfler on Tuesday, Old Dominion on Wednesday and Alison Wonderland on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Kristin Hersh at hi-dive, Millencolin at the Oriental Theater and Sheer Mag at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Hazel English
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Head Room Sessions No. 37: Senorita Sometimes and FNTM PWR
$5, 7 p.m., ReCreative Denver

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Mark Knopfler
$60.50-$140.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Australian Pink Floyd Show
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

PVRIS
$29-$32, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kristin Hersh
$15-$18, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Anthony Green (also September 11)
$25, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Raveena
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Old Dominion
$39.95-$65.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tycho
$39.95-$81, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Millencolin
$25-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Rachael Yamagata
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

KISS
$44-$1,000, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Alison Wonderland
$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Whitacre
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sheer Mag
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >