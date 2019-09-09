The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

KISS brings its End of the Road World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, while this week's lineup at Red Rocks includes Mark Knopfler on Tuesday, Old Dominion on Wednesday and Alison Wonderland on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Kristin Hersh at hi-dive, Millencolin at the Oriental Theater and Sheer Mag at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Hazel English
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Head Room Sessions No. 37: Senorita Sometimes and FNTM PWR
$5, 7 p.m., ReCreative Denver
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Mark Knopfler
$60.50-$140.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
PVRIS
$29-$32, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Kristin Hersh
$15-$18, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Anthony Green (also September 11)
$25, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Raveena
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Old Dominion
$39.95-$65.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Tycho
$39.95-$81, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Millencolin
$25-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Rachael Yamagata
$25-$28, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
KISS
$44-$1,000, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Alison Wonderland
$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7
$28-$32, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Whitacre
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Sheer Mag
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
