The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

KISS brings its End of the Road World Tour to the Pepsi Center on Thursday, while this week's lineup at Red Rocks includes Mark Knopfler on Tuesday, Old Dominion on Wednesday and Alison Wonderland on Thursday. Also on tap this week are Kristin Hersh at hi-dive, Millencolin at the Oriental Theater and Sheer Mag at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Hazel English

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Head Room Sessions No. 37: Senorita Sometimes and FNTM PWR

$5, 7 p.m., ReCreative Denver

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10



Mark Knopfler

$60.50-$140.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

PVRIS

$29-$32, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Kristin Hersh

$15-$18, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Anthony Green (also September 11)

$25, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Raveena

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11



Old Dominion

$39.95-$65.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Tycho

$39.95-$81, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Millencolin

$25-$175, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Rachael Yamagata

$25-$28, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12



KISS

$44-$1,000, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Alison Wonderland

$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7

$28-$32, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Whitacre

$15/$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Sheer Mag

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.