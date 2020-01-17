 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Founder Kurt Redeker stands in Knew Conscious's new location.EXPAND
Ryan Fitzgerald of Jarred Media
Ryan Fitzgerald of Jarred Media

Knew Conscious Postpones Grand Opening After Tornadoes Delay Parts

Kyle Harris | January 17, 2020 | 11:23am
Knew Conscious, the art gallery and private club that hosts big EDM after-hours shows for its members, has been planning its grand re-opening at its third space, at 2350 Lawrence Street, for this weekend since December.

But on Thursday, the space's founder and head Kurt Redeker sent out a note to members and supporters letting them know that the grand opening would be delayed, because part of the venue's HVAC system was held up in Arkansas after tornadoes struck the region.

"The safety of our patrons is our #1 priority and we are working diligently to get this final piece of the puzzle installed and compliant to the city’s safety code," Redeker wrote.

This isn't the first trouble Redeker has encountered while re-opening his venue; he's faced legal battles, city zoning issues, broken contracts and more.

Below is the full letter he sent out:

Dearest Family and Friends of Knew Conscious,

We have been working around the clock to prepare for the grand re-opening of Knew Conscious.

Yesterday, we received the news that the makeup air unit, an essential HVAC component to get our space safe and compliant, was stalled in Arkansas due to tornados and severe weather that affected the region. The 30-ton unit is imperative for fire suppression and our fire alarm systems.

The delay in shipping has now set the delivery to take place Monday and it will be installed on Wednesday.

We have no choice but to delay the opening of Knew Conscious until the unit is installed and final inspections are passed.

The safety of our patrons is our #1 priority and we are working diligently to get this final piece of the puzzle installed and compliant to the city’s safety code.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will announce our new grand opening date next week. We will also reach out with a rescheduled soft opening, as we want everyone here to have an exclusive sneak peek of the space.

We look forward to sharing our space with you.

Sincerely,

Kurt & The Knew Conscious Team

Redeker has a big vision for the space and its role in Denver – once it finally opens.

He told Westword's Amanda Pampuro last year: "I fucking want to inspire. I believe the only way you can communicate with humans is by inspiring them. You can't make them do things, but you can inspire them into their own greatness, and that's what I'm going to do."

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

