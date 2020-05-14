 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Eminence Ensemble performs on Saturday, May 16, as part of the Alive from Knew Conscious weekly online concert series.
Britt Chester
Britt Chester

Knew Conscious Launches New Concert Streaming Series

Jon Solomon | May 14, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

In lieu of live events, Knew Conscious — the Denver-based art gallery and social club that recently reopened only to be shut down, along with everything else, over COVID-19 — is launching its new weekly live-stream concert series, dubbed Alive From Knew Conscious, this weekend.

The series will be broadcast from the venue and streamed through its website and social-media platforms from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, starting on May 16, with Eminence Ensemble and Mikey Thunder.

The objective behind the series is to give viewers as close to a live experience as possible without asking them to leave their homes; the club will be using a state-of-the-art light rig provided by City Boy Lasers and professional audio and video by Rich Hartranft.

Proceeds from the series will be split evenly between musical artists, production staff and the venue.

“It’s an opportunity to let go of the ticket-sale idea and get back to the root of why we do art in the first place,” says Knew Conscious owner and founder Kurt Redeker.

Here's the initial lineup, with additional performances and sponsors to be determined:

May 16: Eminence Ensemble with Mikey Thunder, sponsored by Denver Kush Club
May 23: The Bordas Brothers, sponsored by Elevation Organics
May 30: Unlimited Gravity, ProJect Aspect, Homemade Spaceship
June 6: Autonomix
June 13: Dynohunter with Trent Campbell of TNERTLE
June 20: Maddy O’Neal Live Band with Brisco Jones

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

