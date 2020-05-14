Knew Conscious Launches New Concert Streaming Series

Eminence Ensemble performs on Saturday, May 16, as part of the Alive from Knew Conscious weekly online concert series.

In lieu of live events, Knew Conscious — the Denver-based art gallery and social club that recently reopened only to be shut down, along with everything else, over COVID-19 — is launching its new weekly live-stream concert series, dubbed Alive From Knew Conscious, this weekend.

The series will be broadcast from the venue and streamed through its website and social-media platforms from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, starting on May 16, with Eminence Ensemble and Mikey Thunder.

The objective behind the series is to give viewers as close to a live experience as possible without asking them to leave their homes; the club will be using a state-of-the-art light rig provided by City Boy Lasers and professional audio and video by Rich Hartranft.

Proceeds from the series will be split evenly between musical artists, production staff and the venue.

“It’s an opportunity to let go of the ticket-sale idea and get back to the root of why we do art in the first place,” says Knew Conscious owner and founder Kurt Redeker.

Here's the initial lineup, with additional performances and sponsors to be determined:

May 16: Eminence Ensemble with Mikey Thunder, sponsored by Denver Kush Club

May 23: The Bordas Brothers, sponsored by Elevation Organics

May 30: Unlimited Gravity, ProJect Aspect, Homemade Spaceship

June 6: Autonomix

June 13: Dynohunter with Trent Campbell of TNERTLE

June 20: Maddy O’Neal Live Band with Brisco Jones